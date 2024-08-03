Turkish security forces have arrested a member of the PKK terrorist organisation’s branch in Austria, said security sources.

Hidir Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 as he entered Türkiye in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Izmir Security Directorate on Saturday.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria.

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​