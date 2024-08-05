Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has called for decisive action, warning that the situation is spiralling out of control following widespread unrest across the UK.

"How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in Keir Starmer? The Police clearly do not have a handle on this situation. This pogrom against Muslims and People of Colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped," Yousaf said on X, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

The 39-year-old became the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold the office of first minister – as the position is formally known in Scotland – about a year ago.

Faced with the likelihood of a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, he has resigned in May 2024.

More than 100 people have been arrested after demonstrations organised by far-right groups descended into disorder across several towns and cities, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast.

The violence has resulted in looting, attacks on police, and significant community tension.

Tensions peak

In Liverpool, tensions reached a peak as approximately 1,000 anti-immigrant protesters, some shouting anti-Muslim slurs, clashed with counter-protesters.

Footage posted on social media captured the chaotic scene as protesters attacked an Islamic Dawah stall by far-right thugs in Liverpool city centre.

The local media reported the clashes on Sunday, underscoring the growing unrest.

A large anti-immigration protest turned violent as far-right demonstrators attacked a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and setting the building on fire.

The incident took place just before midday and was marked by far-right demonstrators' intense clashes with police and counter-protesters.

Local authorities are on high alert, anticipating more violent protests across the country.

The unrest follows the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday, an event that has further strained community relations and sparked additional episodes of disorder in towns and cities across England.