TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Five Turkish firms secure spots on Defence News Top 100 list
Aselsan remains the highest-ranking Turkish defence firm, jumping from 47th last year to 42nd position this year.
Five Turkish firms secure spots on Defence News Top 100 list
Turkish arms maker MKE makes the cut, while Aselsan reigns highest among Turkish defense firms, list shows. / Photo: AA Archive
August 6, 2024

The number of Turkish defence firms in the world-renowned Defence News Top 100 has reached five, with the newest addition of the arms maker, Mechanical and Chemistry Industry Corp. (MKE), in 2024.

Aselsan is the highest-ranking Turkish defence firm, jumping from 47th last year to 42nd position this year, the list showed.

Türkiye-based aviation firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) soared from 58th rank to 50th in the same period, followed by the weapons manufacturer Roketsan, which jumped the most positions in the list this year, from the 80th to 71st rank, the list revealed.

New firms added

The newest addition to the list, the MKE, ranked 84th, according to the Defence News website.

Additionally, the Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) rose from 100th last year to the 94th position.

As for the rest of the list, the number one spot was taken by the US-based aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, followed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and the Virginia-based defence firms RTX, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

RelatedTurkish defence giant Aselsan targets top 30 global ranking
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us