Israeli tanks returned to the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Friday, forcing families to evacuate along congested roadways, as Palestinian fighters continued to attack Israeli troops from the ruins, residents and the military said.

Thousands of people fled eastern Khan Younis in vehicles and on foot, belongings heaped on donkey carts and motorcycle rickshaws as they made their slow escape along congested roads.

In recent weeks Israeli forces which swept into nearly the entire Gaza over more than ten months of war have been returning to the ruins of areas.

In the latest assault, the military dropped leaflets ordering residents and displaced people sheltering in eastern Khan Younis, Gaza's main southern city, to evacuate from an area that has already seen repeated waves of fighting.

Families packed into buses and cars, many seeking shelter in Al-Mawasi, a sandy stretch of ground along the coast, though some expressed fear over attacks there even though it is designated as a safe zone by Israeli forces.

Um Raed Abu Elyan said she and her family were "running from the fire, we are running with our children from fear".

Asked where would she go she replied: "God knows, we are walking now. They said to go to humanitarian areas, but there is no safe place here in Gaza. It is all destroyed and damaged."

Later on Friday, an Israeli air strike killed six Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, medics said. Another strike on a house nearby killed four people, including a girl and wounded several others, they added.

Among the dead were two local journalists, Tamim Abu Muaamar and Abdallah Al-Susi, along with several of their relatives, medics and follow journalists said.

Their deaths brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli fire to 165 since October 7, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Ceasefire talks

The meeting called for August 15 to discuss a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal follows previous talks that have failed to yield a ceasefire since a single week-long truce last November.

Israel's prime minister's office said a delegation would be sent to the talks but declined to give further details.

A Hamas official told Reuters the group was "studying" the new offer for talks, refusing to elaborate. The newly appointed overall leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is believed to run the battle, possibly from the tunnels of Gaza.

Fears are growing of a possible broader conflict. Iran has vowed to retaliate after Hamas's leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran and Israel killed a top commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on a Beirut suburb.

A Hamas response to the latest proposal for talks "needs to be studied carefully with its allies. If Israel was serious about reaching a ceasefire, they could have simply accepted the proposal Hamas agreed to," said one Palestinian official familiar with the mediation effort.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza aiming to wipe out Hamas after the group's fighters attacked Israeli towns on October 7, killing 1, 200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to figures from health officials in the enclave, who say thousands of others are feared dead under the rubble.

Palestinians say that despite the near-total devastation of Gaza, Hamas fighters remain able to mount guerrilla attacks and ambushes even as Israel prepares for war on a possible second front on the Lebanese border.

The territory's health ministry said Israeli military strikes in central and southern parts of the enclave had killed at least 20 Palestinians so far on Friday.