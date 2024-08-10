TÜRKİYE
Brazil women's volleyball team claims bronze at Paris 2024
In a closely contested battle, Brazil emerges victorious over Türkiye in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The match followed Türkiye's tough semifinal encounter with Italy, where they were defeated 3-0 in straight sets. / Photo: Reuters
August 10, 2024

Brazil and Türkiye clashed for the bronze medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics Women's Volleyball tournament in an intense and dramatic game.

After a fiercely competitive showdown on Saturday, Brazil came out on top with a score of 3-1, securing the bronze medal, as Türkiye placed fourth.

Despite a valiant effort, Türkiye's "Sultans of the Net" fell short in their pursuit of their first Olympic medal.

The match followed Türkiye's tough semifinal encounter with Italy, where they were defeated 3-0 in straight sets.

Despite the setback, the team had regrouped to showcase outstanding resilience and determination on Saturday's game.

Final: Italy vs US

Italy and the US on Thursday advanced to the women's volleyball final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The US eliminated Brazil with a narrow 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-11 win in the semifinal match at South Paris Arena 1. Kathryn Plummer rallied Team USA to victory with 26 points, while Ana Cristina de Souza was Brazil's top scorer with 24 points.

Italy then beat Türkiye 3-0 in straight sets, winning with 25-22, 25-19 and 25-22. Paola Egonu carried Italy to victory with 24 points, while Melisa Vargas' 17 points for Türkiye were not enough for a win.

Italy is now set to face the US in the final on Sunday for the gold medal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
