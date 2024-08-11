The Palestinian groups in Gaza have rejected Israeli claims about the presence of gunmen inside a school in the enclave where over 100 displaced civilians were killed in a deadly air strike.

At least 100 people were killed and dozens injured when an Israeli warplane targeted Palestinians performing Fajr (dawn) prayers at the Tabaeen School in the Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City on Saturday, according to health authorities.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted 19 gunmen from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups inside the school compound.

"We categorically deny the enemy's allegations that there were armed men inside the school,” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a brief statement.

“These lies promoted by the enemy aim to sow confusion and escape accountability as it continues its war of extermination against our people intending to kill as many as possible,” it added.

On Saturday, Hamas denounced the Israeli claims as “an attempt to justify its heinous crime."

“The massacre at the Tabaeen school in the Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City is a horrific crime that constitutes a dangerous escalation,” said the movement.

Izzat al Rishq, a member of the group’s political bureau, also said there were no armed men at the school.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including hospitals and schools, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

According to Palestinian government media office in Gaza, at least 172 centers housing displaced people have been targeted in Israeli attacks since last October 7, including 152 schools.