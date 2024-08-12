WORLD
3 MIN READ
US prepared for Iran's 'significant set of attacks' on Israel: White House
The US is expecting, as is Israel, a set of retaliatory attacks by Iran or its allies, and that Tel Aviv has Washington's full support, the White House says.
US prepared for Iran's 'significant set of attacks' on Israel: White House
Kirby says the US has increased its regional force posture and shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination. / Photo: AP Archive
August 12, 2024

The US has prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or Iran-aligned groups in the Middle East as soon as this week, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby said on Monday that the US had increased its regional force posture and shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Iran and Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week," Kirby told reporters.

"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," he said.

RelatedWho was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader assassinated by Israel in Iran?

Israel has not publicly acknowledged killing Haniyeh, but the Washington Postreported on August 6 that Tel Aviv informed US officials it was behind the assassination of the Hamas politburo leader in Iranian capital Tehran — an admission that was met with "surprise and outrage".

Iran has since vowed retaliation against Israel.

"We obviously don't want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught, like they did in April. But, if that's what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves," Kirby said.

The Pentagon said on Sunday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and for the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region.

The threat of an Iranian retaliation comes as Israeli forces pressed on with attacks near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday amid an international push for a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and prevent a slide into a wider regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.

RelatedIsrael kills 1.8 percent of Gaza population in ten months
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us