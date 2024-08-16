WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK Muslim community faces rising fear amid surge in right-wing riots
The Southport murders led to increased fear and anxiety within the Muslim community, with reports of physical attacks on Muslim individuals and vandalism of mosques, businesses, and homes.
UK Muslim community faces rising fear amid surge in right-wing riots
A More in Common survey found that 53% of respondents now view Britain as unsafe for Muslims, up from 38% before the extreme right-wing violence. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 16, 2024

A rise in extreme right-wing violence in the UK has targeted the Muslim community, triggering fear and anxiety.

It began after a stabbing incident in the English seaside town of Southport on July 29, when 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three children and injured 10 others.

Since then, it has spread across the country, with numerous reports of attacks on Muslims, their businesses, and Islamic centres.

According to a survey conducted following the event by the international initiative More in Common, 53 percent of the respondents shared the view that “Britain is now unsafe for Muslims" compared to 38 percent before the extreme right-wing violence.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Muhammad Mussa, a spokesperson for the London-based independent advocacy organisation CAGE International, said the cause of the extreme right-wing violence is a combination of many factors.

“The riots have been a combination of more than 30 years of Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment in this country. What we've seen is that the government, the establishment, and its allies in the media have constantly used immigration, asylum seeking, and Islamophobia as a means to whip up fear against ethnic minorities in the UK,” he said.

RelatedLondon mayor boosts mosque security in fight against hate crimes

Anti-racism protest

Mussa noted that those involved in these riots are uneducated and not knowledgeable in culture, politics, and history, and follow extreme far-right media and politicians.

He further said that disinformation about the attacker in the Southport stabbing being Muslim reflects the hatred toward Muslims and immigrants, as well as asylum seekers.

Mussa pointed out that the extreme right-wing violence against Muslims has led to fear and anxiety within the Muslim community.

“There is a lot of fear in the communities across the country after what's happened. We’ve seen reports of both Muslim men and women being attacked physically and badly. We had mosques, businesses, and homes being broken into as well. So, naturally, there will be fear, uncertainty, and anxiety. But, I think, last week, on Wednesday, there was a massive anti-fascist, anti-racism protest across the country.

“And so these acts of solidarity offer reassurance to the community as well, but more needs to be done to safeguard our community by the government and by the police. And then, there needs to be an end to this racist and Islamophobic rhetoric by the government and the media itself as well,” he added.

RelatedPoliticians' divisive rhetoric fuels anti-Muslim violence in UK: Mayor Khan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us