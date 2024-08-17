WORLD
3 MIN READ
Safety 'deteriorating' at Ukraine nuclear plant amidst war: UN watchdog
Since Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022, the IAEA has repeatedly urged restraint, saying it fears reckless military action could trigger a major nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia.
Safety 'deteriorating' at Ukraine nuclear plant amidst war: UN watchdog
IAEA experts on site were informed of the detonation near essential plant facilities and immediately visited the area, the agency said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 17, 2024

The UN's nuclear watchdog warned that the safety situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "deteriorating" following a nearby drone strike.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of dropping an explosive charge on a road near the occupied plant in southern Ukraine.

The plant, which was seized by Russia's forces early in the war, has come under repeated attacks that both sides have accused each other of carrying out.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts on site were informed of the detonation near essential plant facilities on Saturday and immediately visited the area, the agency said in a statement.

They reported that the damage "seemed to have been caused by a drone equipped with an explosive payload," impacting the road between the plant's two main gates.

"Yet again we see an escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in the statement.

"I remain extremely concerned and reiterate my call for maximum restraint from all sides," he said.

The "nuclear safety situation" at the plant was "deteriorating, " the statement added.

The IAEA team on site reported "intense" military activity over the past week in the area, including very close to the plant, it added.

"The team has heard frequent explosions, repetitive heavy machine gun and rifle fire and artillery at various distances from the plant," it said.

RelatedRussia claims Ukraine plans to target Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022, the IAEA has repeatedly urged restraint, saying it fears reckless military action could trigger a major nuclear accident at the plant.

Kiev and Moscow traded blame last weekend after a fire broke out at a cooling tower at t he plant.

IAEA experts were able to visit the base of the cooling tower but have requested further access to assess the situation, according to the Vienna-based IAEA.

The fire resulted in "considerable damage", but there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety, the agency said.

RelatedZaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire raises spectre of another Chernobyl
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us