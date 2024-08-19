BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia-China trade in 2024 set to surpass last year's record: Siluanov
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says over 90 percent of transactions between Russia and China are now conducted in their national currencies — the ruble and the yuan.
Russia-China trade in 2024 set to surpass last year's record: Siluanov
Russian finance minister says partnership between Moscow and Beijing is a stabilising factor amid the global shift towards a multipolar world order. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2024

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has predicted on that trade turnover between Russia and China in 2024 will exceed last year's record.

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fong in Moscow, Siluanov noted, "Last year saw a record in bilateral trade. Based on the results of the past seven months, all indicators suggest that this year we will surpass that high mark."

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, Sino-Russian trade volume for the January-July period reached $136.67 billion, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Siluanov attributed the continued growth in foreign trade to the robust partnership between the two countries, despite Western sanctions. He emphasised that this partnership is a stabilising factor amid the global shift towards a multipolar world order.

"Our cooperation has become one of the stabilising factors as the polycentric world order takes shape," Siluanov said. He also highlighted that over 90 percent of transactions between Russia and China are now conducted in their national currencies — the ruble and the yuan.

In addition, Siluanov reported positive economic indicators for Russia, including a 4.7 percent growth in the first half of the year, a historic low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent, over 10 percent real wage growth, and an investment rate exceeding 14 percent for the first quarter.

RelatedPutin hails stronger-than-ever ties between Moscow and Beijing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us