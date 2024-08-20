WORLD
UN building 'should be wiped off face of earth' — former Israeli envoy
Gilad Erdan sees himself leading Likud Party after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This was not the first time for Erdan to attack the United Nations.  / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

The United Nations headquarters in New York “should be closed and wiped off the face of the earth,” former Israeli Ambassador to UN Gilad Erdan said.

"The UN building should be closed and wiped off from the face of the earth,” Erdan told Israeli daily Maariv in an interview.

“This building, which may look nice from the outside, is actually twisted and distorted,” he said.

Regarding his future plans, the Israeli envoy said he sees himself leading the right-wing Likud Party after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was not the first time for Erdan to attack the United Nations.

He has previously criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

International condemnations

Israel has faced international condemnations over its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,170 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

