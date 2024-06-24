United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has accused Israel of spreading misinformation about him during the more than eight-month-long genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

"I've heard the same source many times saying that I never attacked Hamas, that I never condemned Hamas, that I am a supporter of Hamas," Guterres told a news conference on information integrity on Monday, without naming Israel.

"I have condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, the others in different social platforms," he said.

"The truth, in the end, always wins."

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the condemnations by Guterres were "empty words when compared to his actions."

"His sole aim has been to help Hamas survive this war. We find it despicable that the secretary-general refuses to abide by the UN's standards and paints a distorted picture of events on the ground," Erdan said.

"Antonio Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today."

Relations between the UN and Israel have long been fraught and have only worsened during Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Israel targeting UN

Israel accused the UN of being biased against it and has accused UN staff of working with Hamas.

Israel has been facing international pressure and condemnation after the UNSC's resolution demanding a ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has killed over 37,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded nearly 86,100 others in besieged Gaza so far.

Israel's war has reduced most of Gaza to ruins and caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, electricity and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its invasion in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.