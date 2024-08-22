CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Cambodia receives trafficked artefacts from US collectors
Prime Minister Hun Manet led the ceremony, highlighting the artefacts' significance as national cultural heritage.
Cambodia receives trafficked artefacts from US collectors
As Cambodia was ravaged by civil wars and genocide by the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, thousands of antiques were looted and sold through dealers. / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2024

Cambodia welcomed the return of a batch of trafficked Buddhist and Hindu statues from collectors and museums in the United States.

The latest return on Thursday is of 70 Khmer objects including stone statues of a mythical warrior from the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the deities Shiva and Uma, as well as a bronze head.

In recent years the kingdom has worked closely with US officials to secure the return of hundreds of precious cultural artefacts -- many of them stolen and exported illegally.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over a ceremony to welcome the items .

"The artefacts we have reclaimed are invaluable as national cultural heritage for the Cambodian people, the real owners," he said.

Culture and Fine Arts Minister Phoeurng Sackona said a significant portion of Cambodian cultural heritage had been repatriated over the past five years through a series of negotiations, court cases and voluntary returns.

RelatedLate US billionaire's heirs agree to return looted Cambodian artefacts

Looted antiques

As Cambodia was ravaged by civil wars and genocide by the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, thousands of antiques were looted and sold through dealers in Thailand and Hong Kong to wealthy buyers and museums in Europe and the United States.

The late British antiquities trafficker Douglas Latchford was held responsible for much of the trade in Cambodian relics.

He died in 2020 while awaiting trial in the United States for art trafficking, and his family have worked with the authorities to help return many Khmer antiquities.

RelatedCambodian villagers seek to revive centuries-old tradition of oxcart race
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us