TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sees record high of 7.3 million tourists in July
Tourist arrivals reach all-time high for a single month as Türkiye expects to break last year's total record of 49.2 million.
Türkiye sees record high of 7.3 million tourists in July
From January to July, foreign arrivals in Türkiye grew by 8.3 percent annually to nearly 29 million. / Photo: AA Archive
August 23, 2024

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye have increased by 2.6 percent year-on-year to 7.3 million in July, according to official data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Data released on Friday revealed that between January and July, the total number of foreign visitors increased by 8.27 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 28.98 million.

Including the 4.49 million Turkish citizens returning from abroad, the total figure reached 33.47 million, according to the ministry.

The renowned resort city of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera attracted the largest number of foreign visitors, with 2.6 million.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population, ranked second receiving 1.9 million visitors last month.

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Bulgaria and Greece, followed with 803,351 foreign tourists in July.

Germans made up the largest group of foreign visitors to Türkiye, with over 1 million visitors, representing a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Russians ranked second in terms of nationalities, with 922,294 visitors in July, marking a 4.2 percent annual increase.

They were followed by Britons with 660,906 visitors and Poles with 319,552 visitors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us