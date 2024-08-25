The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed solidarity with the governments and peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad which have witnessed devastating floods since August 16.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, OIC Secretary-General Hissen Brahim Taha called on member states and the competent institutions of the OIC, as well as other international partners, to provide all possible emergency assistance to support the affected countries.

He welcomed the emergency measures taken by the governments of the affected countries in response to the large-scale floods.

Floods have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands across the west and central Africa in August.

According to humanitarian group CARE International, flooding across Niger exacerbated by climate change has killed 217 people and wounded 200 others, forced out 353,000 people from their homes, and washed away roads.

"In addition to the loss of life, property, and infrastructure, the impacts on livelihoods and food security will be particularly acute," the group said.

It added that flood waters have also killed 16,900 livestock and destroyed over 3,000 hectares of crops and 21.5 tons of food.

Deaths, damages by countries

In Nigeria, floods have wreaked havoc in the northwestern Jigawa State, killing 33 people and displacing 44,000 others.

Haruna Mairinga, head of the State Emergency Management Agency, told Anadolu Agency on Friday that heavy rain, which poured ceaselessly in the farming state of Jigawa from midweek till the weekend, broke a bridge on a river, causing floods and devastation.

He also said the flood destroyed 7,800 houses and washed away 10,337 hectares of farmlands.

The West African nation of Mali declared a national disaster on Friday due to the devastating floods caused by torrential rains.

"Since the beginning of the rainy season until Aug. 22, 2024, 122 cases of flooding have been recorded in 17 regions and the Bamako district. These floods have affected 7,077 households, or 47,374 people," a government statement said.

The statement noted that these floods have caused 30 deaths.

Cases of house collapse, lightning, and strong winds have also been reported in certain regions, the government said.