'Totally unacceptable': Japan accuses China of violating its airspace
China says it is "verifying" claims made by Japan that the Chinese military violated its airspace, the first such accusation on record.
"The relevant Chinese departments are in the process of gathering information and verifying the situation," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said when asked about Tokyo's claims. / Photo: AP
August 27, 2024

Japan has accused China of violating its airspace, saying such a breach of airspace is "totally unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Defence Minister Minoru Kihara said a Chinese military plane breached the airspace, calling such actions a violation of its sovereignty and safety.

"We are firmly determined to protect our land, sea and airspace and to stand up to say what we need to say," Kyodo News quoted Kihara as saying.

On Monday, Japan accused the Chinese military of violating its airspace, marking the first such accusation on record.

Tokyo summoned Chinese Charge d'Affaires Shi Yong and lodged an "extremely serious protest" over the airspace intrusion, seeking to ensure a similar flight will never happen again, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, China said it is investigating the alleged violation of Japan’s airspace.

Japan previously confirmed two similar incidents involving a Chinese marine surveillance plane and a drone above waters near the Japanese-administered and Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

The two arch-rivals have long been at odds over the Senkaku Islands.

SOURCE:AFP
