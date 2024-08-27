TÜRKİYE
Erdogan extends condolences to Bangladesh over deadly floods
“We stand with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against this disaster and in healing the wounds,” Erdogan says.
Erdogan wished success to Muhammad Yunus in his new role, highlighting Türkiye’s continued support and commitment to fostering robust ties with Bangladesh. / Photo: AA Archive
August 27, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to the head of Bangladesh’s interim government over deadly floods in the South Asian country.

In a phone call on Tuesday, President Erdogan stated that "Türkiye stands, as always, with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against the disaster and healing the wounds.”

President Erdogan and Muhammad Yunus also discussed bilateral relations, and regional and global issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Noting that Türkiye and Bangladesh continue to improve their cooperation in all areas, the Turkish president expressed his wish that the elections to be held by the interim government may lead to “auspicious results” for the people of Bangladesh.

Additionally, Erdogan wished success to Muhammad Yunus in his new role, highlighting Türkiye’s continued support and commitment to fostering robust ties with Bangladesh.

RelatedAt least 20 dead, 5.2M affected in Bangladesh floods

Over 5 million affected by floods

The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media reports.

As floodwaters recede slowly, many of the 5.7 million affected people remain isolated and in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and dry clothes, above all in remote areas where blocked roads have hindered rescue and relief efforts.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that flood conditions could persist if the monsoon rains continued, as water levels were receding very slowly.

Around 470,000 people have taken refuge in 3,500 shelters in the flood-hit districts, where around 650 medical teams are on the ground to provide treatment, with the army, air force, navy, and the South Asian country's border guard assisting in rescue and relief operations, authorities said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
