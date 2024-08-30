The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said that the time agreed on for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is "unlikely to be enough" to achieve adequate coverage.

"Due to insecurity, damage to roads and infrastructure, and population movement and displacement, three days in each area is unlikely to be enough to achieve adequate coverage," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Friday.

The polio vaccination campaign for children under 10 will begin in Gaza on Sunday and will last three days in each zone: central, south and north of Gaza — where humanitarian pauses will take place during the distribution.

"Vaccination coverage will be monitored throughout the campaign, and it has been agreed that vaccination will be extended by one day wherever necessary," Tedros said.

He underlined that the vaccination teams must be protected and allowed to conduct the campaigns safely, and urged all parties to ensure their protection, as well as that of health facilities and children.

"Humanitarian pauses are welcome, but ultimately, the only solution to safeguard the health of the children of Gaza is a ceasefire," he stressed.

'90 percent vaccination is needed'

Rik Peeperkorn, representative of the WHO in the occupied Palestinian territories, told a UN briefing earlier on Friday that the polio vaccination campaign will provide two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) to more than 640,000 children under age 10.

Peeperkorn said 1.26 million doses of vaccines and 500 vaccine carriers have been delivered to Gaza, while 400,000 additional vaccine doses will arrive soon.

He noted that over 2,180 health workers and community outreach workers have been trained to provide vaccination and inform communities about the campaign.

"At least 90 percent vaccination coverage during each round of the campaign is needed to stop the outbreak and prevent the international spread of polio," he stressed.