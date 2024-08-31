Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant that he is prioritising Israel's military siege of the Philadelphi Corridor (Saladin Axis) over the lives of the hostages still held in Gaza.

This bombshell statement reported by Israeli media on Friday emerged during a heated war cabinet meeting that has ignited a firestorm of controversy and exposed the deep fractures within Israel's political and military leadership.

The arguments unfolded as Netanyahu pushed for approval of Israeli military maps detailing a plan to retain Israeli troops in the Philadelphi Corridor — a strategic strip along the Palestine-Egypt border in Gaza enclave. Netanyahu's insistence on this position has been criticised by Gallant and other security officials, who argue that the prime minister's rigid approach risks derailing ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the release of more than 100 hostages.

According to leaked transcripts first reported by Israel's Channel 12, Gallant’s frustration was palpable as he questioned the necessity of the maps and warned that Hamas resistance group would likely reject them, thus jeopardising the hostage release.

Netanyahu's reaction was equally forceful, asserting that a hardline stance would eventually lead to a successful negotiation and the return of the hostages.

The Times of Israel reported that Gallant turned to the premier and asked: "If Sinwar presents you with the dilemma: Either you leave Philadelphi or you return the hostages, what do you do?"

"I stay on the Philadelphi," Netanyahu replied.

The cabinet vote, which saw Netanyahu's proposal narrowly approved by eight votes to one, with one abstention, underscored the ongoing schism. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained, citing concerns over the gradual reduction of troops in the corridor, while Gallant voted against the measure, denouncing it as a "betrayal" of the hostages.

Security chiefs, including Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Mossad Director David Barnea, voiced strong objections to Netanyahu’s approach. They argued that the focus on the Philadelphi Corridor was an unnecessary complication that could undermine broader ceasefire efforts and prolong the conflict.

A divided front

The confrontation between Netanyahu and Gallant highlights a significant rift within Israel's security establishment. Gallant's critique, while met with rebuke from some ministers, reflected broader concerns about the impact of Netanyahu's stance on the hostage negotiations.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of Netanyahu's strategy and raised questions about Israel's ability to navigate the complex dynamics of the Gaza war effectively.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum responded to the leaked meeting details with alarm, accusing Netanyahu of sacrificing hostage lives for political and strategic gain.

Their statement condemned the prime minister’s priorities, urging a public declaration of his stance and demanding a shift in focus to ensure the safe return of the hostages.

In its genocidal campaign in Gaza, Netanyahu regime has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 others in nearly 11 months.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared to be buried under rubble of the bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli torture chambers.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 90,000 or even close to 190,000.