Armenia proposes peace deal to Azerbaijan with 13 of 17 agreed articles
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced a proposal for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, including 13 agreed-upon articles, and suggested a border meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to advance the peace process.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan advocates for a border meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev to advance peace. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2024

Armenia has proposed a peace treaty to Azerbaijan, which includes 13 of the 17 agreed-upon articles of a broader peace agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced.

Pashinyan said on Saturday Yerevan offered Baku to sign a peace treaty that included the agreed-upon articles and left the remaining issues for future negotiations.

"We have reached consensus on the majority of the articles and suggest signing a peace treaty based on these agreed points," Armenian news outlet Armenpress reported quoted Pashinyan as saying.

Pashinyan also proposed a border meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to help advance the peace process.

He acknowledged that, while trilateral talks with Russia are not out of the question, Armenia prefers to focus on bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan at the moment.

He emphasised Armenia's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan but expressed concern over inconsistent statements by "some partners" in Russia, which he believes have hampered regional connectivity efforts.

He reiterated Armenia's willingness to establish a link between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan while insisting that territorial integrity and sovereignty are non-negotiable.

Regarding Armenia's participation in the upcoming 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, Pashinyan said the decision would depend on the evolving situation.

