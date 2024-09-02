WORLD
RSF and Sudanese army fight in Darfur, killing 20 civilians
Civilians are caught in the crossfire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, with many killed and displaced.
Air strikes and artillery shelling have caused widespread destruction and suffering. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

At least 20 civilians were killed in the city of Sennar and in Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur State, in clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese army aircraft bombed the Khamsa Dagaig camp in Zalingei, killing five people and injuring three others on Saturday evening, the General Coordination of Camps for the Displaced and Refugees, a civil organisation, said in a statement on Sunday.

In the southern part of the country, the Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organisation, reported that around 15 people were killed and several others injured due to RSF artillery shelling on the city of Sennar on Saturday.

"The indiscriminate shelling caused a humanitarian catastrophe by targeting a camp for displaced persons, who were then transferred to the city’s teaching hospital for treatment,” the statement added.

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, said in a statement that the RSF continued shelling the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people, with four shells hitting the camp.

The army and the RSF have not yet commented on the incident.

The conflict in Sudan began in April 2023, triggered by disagreements between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over the integration of the RSF into the army.

The conflict has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, with nearly 18,800 people killed and millions displaced due to ongoing clashes.

