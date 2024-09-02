TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish aid agency TIKA distributes relief supplies to flood-hit Bangladesh
Monsoon rains wreak havoc across the country for nearly two weeks, severely impacting millions of lives.
TIKA sent a mobile clinic, expected to remain in the region for at least another month to address the risk of infectious diseases and post-disaster trauma. / Photo: AA
September 2, 2024

The Turkish state aid agency has distributed aid packages to 3,000 families in Bangladesh as the South Asian country grapples with severe flooding.

The aid packages included essential food items, water purification tablets, and hygiene kits, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement on Monday.

Families in the flood-affected cities of Feni, Lakshmipur, and Noakhali received the packages, distributed with the help of local authorities, fire departments, and non-governmental organisations.

TIKA also sent a mobile clinic, expected to remain in the region for at least another month to address the risk of infectious diseases and post-disaster trauma.

Millions affected, displaced

The death toll in Bangladesh from heavy rainfall and subsequent floods caused by river overflows continues to rise, with media reports of 59 deaths as of late Saturday.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country for nearly two weeks, severely impacting millions of lives.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.5 million people in 11 districts, the majority of whom live near the Indian border.

More than 400,000 people have sought refuge in 3,500 shelters across the flood-hit districts, according to Bangladeshi authorities.

RelatedTürkiye sends aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
