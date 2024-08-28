TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sends aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
A total of 16,750 aid packages will be delivered to the most severely affected regions where road transportation has been disrupted.
Türkiye sends aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media reports. / Photo: AFP
August 28, 2024

Türkiye has begun delivering humanitarian aid to Bangladesh as the South Asian country grapples with severe flooding that has affected more than 5 million people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We are extending Türkiye's helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, which is going through hard times due to the flood disaster," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Erdogan said efforts to distribute a total of 16,750 aid packages had begun, focusing on the most severely affected regions where road transportation has been disrupted, under the coordination of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

"With our aid activities in the region, we do not leave our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, who are facing a great destruction, alone and we endeavor to heal their wounds," Erdogan said, emphasising the solidarity between the two nations.

Collaboration in relief effort

He also expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the disaster and wished for a swift recovery for those injured and affected.

The Turkish president also highlighted the collaboration in the relief effort, pointing to the involvement of AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and various Turkish non-governmental organisations.

The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media reports.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.17 million people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us