UK to supply 650 multi-role missiles to Ukraine in fight against Russia
British Defence Minister John Healey announces new missile supply during a meeting of Ukraine Defence Contact Group, a coalition of 50 nations, at US air base in Germany.
British Defence Secretary John Healey meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. / Photo: Reuters
September 6, 2024

The UK has said it would provide Ukraine with 650 lightweight multi-role missiles worth 162 million pounds ($213.13 million) to help protect the country from Russian drones and bombing.

The new supply of missiles was announced on Thursday as British Defence Minister John Healey attended the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an ad-hoc coalition of some 50 nations, at a US air base in Germany.

The Ministry of Defence said, in keeping with the new government's commitment to speed deliveries of aid to Ukraine, the first batch of missiles announced on Friday were expected to arrive by the end of the year.

"This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine's air defences," Healey said in a statement.

RelatedPutin signals ready for Ukraine talks based on 2022 Istanbul draft deal

Top recipient of UK aid

The Ministry of Defence said the missiles made by Thales have a range of more than 6 kilometres (3.73 miles) and can be fired from a variety of platforms on land, sea, and air.

Ukraine is the top recipient of UK bilateral aid, receiving approximately £228 million in grants for 2023-24, along with a programme of guarantees backing Ukraine’s borrowing from international financial institutions.

Last week, Ukraine says Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine since the full-scale war began early in 2022.

Ukraine has made repeated requests for more air defence support to defend itself from missile and drone attacks.

Last Monday, Russia reportedly fired more than 200 missiles and drones at Ukraine, that authorities in Kiev said killed seven people.

Moscow also allegedly struck energy facilities nationwide in recent days.

SOURCE:Reuters
