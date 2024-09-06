A 26-year-old female American activist succumbed to her wounds after being shot and critically injured in the head by Israeli forces in Beita, a town located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, the activist, who was identified as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American, was shot in the head by live ammunition on Friday while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion.

Medical sources confirmed that the activist was rushed to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus and placed in the intensive care unit. Despite the efforts of medical teams to save her, she passed away due to her severe injuries.

Ankara condemns

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it has been learnt with "deep sorrow" that a Turkish citizen was killed by occupying forces.

"We condemn this murder committed by Netanyahu govt - Israeli authorities & their supporters will be held accountable before int'l courts for their crimes," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the US also said it was gathering more information about the circumstances of the "tragic death".

"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told Anadolu in an emailed statement.

"We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death, and will have more to say as we learn more. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," he added.

Local sources indicated that the confrontation erupted when Israeli forces violently suppressed the protest, which involved firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas at demonstrators.

The same incident also resulted in an 18-year-old Palestinian being injured by shrapnel in the thigh.

The activist was involved with the Faz'a campaign, which works to support and protect Palestinian farmers from Israeli military and illegal settler violations.

Residents of Beita regularly hold protests after Friday prayers, opposing the illegal Israeli settlement of Avitar, which was established on Mount Sbeih. They demand the removal of the settlement, which they view as a violation of their land rights.

Tensions have escalated across the occupied West Bank, as Israel continues its attacks on Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since October last year, at least 691 people have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank.