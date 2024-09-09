WORLD
Iran denies Western accusations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
The European Union said its allies had shared intelligence that Iran supplied Russia with ballistic missiles.
Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Iran reportedly supplying its Shahed drones to Russia's military. / Photo: AP Archive
September 9, 2024

Iran has rejected Western accusations that it sent arms to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"We strongly reject the claims of Iran's role in exporting arms to one side of the war," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani told a news conference on Monday.

"Iran's accusers are the ones who are among the biggest arms exporters to one side of the war," he added, reiterating that Tehran "is not part of the war" in Ukraine.

The European Union said its allies had shared intelligence that Iran supplied Russia with ballistic missiles. It warned new sanctions could be imposed on Tehran if the deliveries were confirmed.

Russia and Iran are both under international sanctions that restrict trade, but they have forged strong ties in various sectors, including military cooperation.

Kiev and its allies in many Western capitals have accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with weapons for use in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegations.

'Iran is our important partner'

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, in response to a Wall Street Journalreport that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Iran is Russia's partner and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas.

The Journal cited unidentified US and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that he had seen the report but that not all such reports were correct.

"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones," Peskov told reporters.

Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Iran reportedly supplying its Shahed drones to Russia's military.

Reports of Iran transferring missiles to Russia are "psychological warfare", senior Revolutionary Guards' commander Fazlollah Nozari said on Monday according to state media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
