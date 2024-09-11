The family of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israel last week, has criticised the Biden-Harris administration for a lack of communication and reiterated their demand for an independent investigation.

"Let us be clear, an American citizen was killed by a foreign military in a targeted attack. The appropriate action is for President Biden and Vice President Harris to speak with the family directly, and order an independent, transparent investigation into the killing of Aysenur, a volunteer for peace," Eygi's family said in response to a statement by President Joe Biden earlier Wednesday.

"In the midst of this terrible tragedy, our family has been crossing continents to gather and put our beloved Aysenur to rest. We will always remember Aysenur as the kindhearted, silly, and passionate soul whose face expressed all those qualities. We cannot speak of what happened to those expressions when her temple met a bullet fired by a trained Israeli soldier," said the family’s statement.

Eygi's family noted the president's remarks on February 2 after a deadly drone attack on an American military base in Jordan when he said: "If you harm an American, we will respond."

Biden said he was "outraged and deeply saddened" but added that her death "was the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation," citing an Israeli investigation.

"The US government has had full access to Israel’s preliminary investigation, and expects continued access as the investigation continues, so that we can have confidence in the result. There must be full accountability," he said.

"The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a statement on the killing.

"The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," she said.

"No confidence in any Israeli investigation"

The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), where Eygi volunteered, released a separate statement, echoing the family that said it has "no confidence in any Israeli investigation, given the Israeli army’s longstanding practice of using investigations as exculpatory coverups."

"We continue to demand a transparent and independent investigation," it added.

"President Biden’s disrespect for Aysenur’s family and community extends even further. Although Aysenur’s family is mourning the death of a US citizen, his administration has yet to pick up the phone and call the family to offer condolences," said the Palestinian-led group.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday that Biden has not spoken with Eygi’s family to offer condolences.

The ISM also accused the Biden administration of complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

"President Biden’s administration arms the violent Israeli extremists, as ISM volunteers can testify to based on our extensive experience doing protective presence work in the West Bank face to face with Israeli settlers armed with US weapons", it said.

Initial findings from the Israeli army's investigation on Tuesday said Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish US national, was "highly likely" and "indirectly and unintentionally" hit by fire from Israeli forces during a protest Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, near Nablus.