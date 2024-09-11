Türkiye has condemned a recent agreement that the United States and Greek Cypriot administration signed to enhance defence cooperation, saying that it undermines Washington’s neural position on the island.

"We agree with the views expressed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue and we fully support the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The US and the Greek Cypriot administration on Monday signed a new roadmap for enhancing defence cooperation that will strengthen military ties between the two sides.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticised the US for its actions, which it said were detrimental to Turkish Cypriot security.

It said the agreement, including the strategic dialogue launched between the US and Greek Cypriot administration last June, "undermines the neutral USA position towards the island of Cyprus and make it more difficult to reach a just, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue.”

It called for a reassessment of policies that could destabilise the region, asserting, "Türkiye, as a Motherland and Guarantor state, will continue to ensure the security and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances."

Fueling tensions in Cyprus

The agreement, inked by Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander in the Greek part of divided Lefkosa city, marked the latest step in a growing defence partnership that has angered Turkish officials.

Türkiye has previously expressed strong concerns over US military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration, particularly following two key moves: the lifting of a decades-old US arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration in September 2022, and the pairing of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus with the New Jersey National Guard under the State Partnership Program a month later.

Both decisions were met with harsh objections from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as they were seen as destabilising actions that could fuel tensions in the already divided island.

The defence agreements, including the latest roadmap, could further undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.