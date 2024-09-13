CULTURE
Ronaldo hits 1B followers on social media boosted by his YouTube channel
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player reached the milestone with over 639 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook and 113 million on X.
The 39-year-old topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes this year, with off-field earnings of $60 million, boosted by his large social media following. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed one billion followers across his social media accounts, aided by his newly-launched YouTube channel that has attracted more than 60 million subscribers in just over three weeks.

Ronaldo, who scored his 900th career goal last week to help Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in the Nations League, is the first human being to reach a billion followers on social media, global media reports said on Friday.

"We've made history, one billion followers! This is more than just a number, it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond," Ronaldo posted on X.

"You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey... thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life."

The 39-year-old topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes this year, with off-field earnings of $60 million, boosted by his large social media following.

Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr will host Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

