1532 GMT — The Israeli army has issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in large areas of northern Gaza, in preparation for attacking the area under the pretext of Palestinian rockets fired towards Israel.

“To all those present in the neighbourhoods of al Manshiyya, Sheikh Zayed, and Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, evacuate your homes,” Avichay Adraee, the army spokesperson, said on X.

The new evacuation orders were issued under the pretext that Palestinian armed factions were launching rockets against Israel, according to the army.

1818 GMT — Israel renews 'anti-Semitism' jibe against EU's Borrell after latest criticism

Israel's foreign minister again has accused EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of "anti-Semitism" after the top diplomat expressed outrage at the killing of UN staff in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

"Josep Borrell is an anti-Semite and Israel-hater who consistently tries to pass resolutions and sanctions against Israel in the EU, only to be blocked by most member states," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

On Thursday, Borrell said he was "outraged" by the killing of six employees from the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza the day before.

1743 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces storm Old City of Hebron

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces evening have stormed the Old City of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, forcing Palestinians to head back home.

“Dozens of settlers, accompanied by dozens of Israeli soldiers, entered the Old City of Hebron, including the traditional Palestinian market areas,” eyewitnesses said.

The witnesses added that guides with illegal Israeli settlers forced local residents to stay indoors.

1720 GMT — ThreePalestinians injured by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire in the southern and northern occupied West Bank.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its teams received "two individuals with live gunshot wounds at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, near Hebron (in the southern West Bank)."

One of the injuries was "serious, affecting the thigh, while the other was in the leg," and both were transported to a local hospital in Hebron, the PRCS said.

Israeli forces opened fire on two workers from Tarqumiya at the town's military checkpoint, said the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, without providing further details.

The PRCS reported in a separate statement that its teams transported one person to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to the thigh at the Salem military checkpoint west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

1719 GMT — UN official says staff fear they are 'target' as Israel hits Gaza shelters

A senior UN official has said that teachers and other UN staff working in Gaza fear they are now targets after an Israeli air strike hit a school-turned-shelter in the territory this week.

Wednesday's strike on the UN-run Al Jawni School in central Gaza, which is housing displaced Palestinians, killed 18 people. including six employees of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

1530 GMT — German journalist group calls for protection of media professionals in Gaza

A group of around 90 journalists in Germany has called for the protection of their colleagues in Palestine as well as access to international media personnel in Gaza.

Journalists who set up the website Protect Journalists in Gaza stressed the importance of diversifying sources and ensuring equal cooperation with Palestinian media professionals, emphasising that news reports should not uncritically adopt statements made by the parties involved.

The statement underscored that the situation for journalists in Gaza is more dangerous than in other parts of the world, citing 140 media workers killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 of last year.

Stressing that attacks on journalists constitute a war crime, the statement said: “Nevertheless, the Israeli army continues to kill our colleagues who are clearly identified as media personnel by the labels on their vests and helmets.”

1447 GMT — PLO warns Israel not to establish illegal settlement outpost on archaeological site in Bethlehem

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has warned about the dangers of establishing an illegal settlement outpost at an archaeological site in Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank.

The PLO's National Bureau for the Defence of Land said in a statement that the establishm ent of the illegal Nahal Helitz outpost on the lands of the village of Battir in Bethlehem endangers the village’s heritage, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The bureau highlighted that "Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the establishment of the illegal outpost at the beginning of September."

1432 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers poison livestock, erect tents in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have killed 72 sheep by poisoning their drinking water in northwestern Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to an activist.

Hassan Mleihat, general supervisor of the Al Baydar Organization for the Defence of Bedouin Rights, told Anadolu that the settlers in the Arab al Mleihat area intentionally contaminated the water supply used by sheep belonging to two local shepherds, Suleiman and Mohammed Ali Mleihat.

"This attack is part of a series of ongoing assaults by illegal settlers aimed at pressuring and displacing Palestinian farmers from their lands," Mleihat said.

1318 GMT — Israel releases nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse

The Israeli army has released nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the nine detainees were released through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing in the southern city of Rafah and were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical treatment.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed to Anadolu that the released individuals are in poor health, displaying signs of exhaustion, malnutrition, and physical abuse.

1316 GMT — Israel says 55 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army has said that approximately 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

“Following the alarms activated in the Upper Galilee region, around 35 rockets were detected coming from Lebanese territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It added that while some of these rockets were intercepted, the majority landed in open areas, with no injuries recorded.

1310 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan vows to hold Israel accountable for deaths in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to seek justice for slain Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and over 41,000 civilians in Gaza, comparing the situation to the notorious 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

At a joint press conference with Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, held on the day Eygi was laid to rest in her hometown in Aydin, Türkiye, Erdogan said: "In courts of law, we will hold Israel accountable for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, along with over 41,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Stressing the severity of the situation, he said: "Today we are witnessing in Gaza and (other) occupied Palestinian territories a massacre similar to the one carried out in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s."

Becirovic, for his part, said: "The genocide in Gaza is actually the greatest disgrace in the world."

1241 GMT — 4 children among 19 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 19 Palestinians, including several women and children, were killed in Israeli attacks targeting areas in both northern and southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence, five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an airstrike near the Dar al Arqam School in northwestern Gaza City.

In another statement, Civil Defense confirmed that a woman was killed and several others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted a family home in eastern Gaza City.

1203 GMT — Palestinian medic killed in Israeli prison: Health officials

A Palestinian paramedic was killed in Israeli prison following his arrest at a medical complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Palestine's Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

The ministry confirmed the death of medic Hamdan Abu Anaba while in Israeli detention, the World First Aid Day said on Telegram.

Anaba and his colleagues were arrested while per forming their duties as medics at Nasser Medical Complex in December, the ministry said.

1145 GMT — Israeli opposition figure says time to replace ‘inept’ government to restore security in northern Israel

An Israeli opposition party leader has called for a change in Premier Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "inept" government to restore security to northern Israel amid ongoing rocket attacks from southern Lebanon.

On X, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, criticised the government, writing: “Another unbearable Saturday in the north, with dozens of rockets launched since the morning, while our leadership remains silent and ineffective."

Lieberman, who has held various ministerial positions including Defence (2016-2018) and Finance (2021-2022), argued that it is crucial to swiftly replace the government to ensure the safety of northern residents and all Israeli citizens.

1123 GMT — 'Stuck in Gaza and bleeding': Israel must withdraw immediately, says former Israeli army general

A former senior Israeli military official has urged Israel to withdraw from Gaza as soon as possible, describing the situation as a "dire quagmire."

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former head of operations for the Israeli army, criticised the ongoing war, stating that Israel is "stuck in Gaza and bleeding."

Ziv, who previously led the Gaza Division, asserted that the war has become a source of political stability for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

He suggested that Netanyahu might be prolonging the war to maintain his political position and delay his corruption trial, which could lead to imprisonment.

1100 GMT — Gaza toll nears 41,200 after Israel kills 64 more Palestinians

Over the last two days the Israeli army killed 64 more Palestinians in attacks on Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,182, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 95,280 other people have been injured in Israel’s offensive, which has lasted nearly a year.

“Israeli forces killed 64 people and injured 155 others in four massacres of families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1000 GMT — Three women arrested for placing hostage flyers in Synagogue

Three Israeli women were arrested in Israel for placing flyers with photos of Israeli captives on synagogue seats in Israel's Herzliya.

The flyers, which featured the message “Let my people go,” targeted a Likud member of Knesset who prays at the synagogue. The women were interrogated for hours before being released under restrictive conditions.

One of the women, Idit Alexandrovich said that she was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary, suggesting that the arrest was a directive from higher authorities. Following their release, demonstrators gathered outside the police station in Gillot to protest the arrests.

0217 GMT — Türkiye appreciates Spain's support for Palestinian cause

Türkiye appreciates Spain's support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

Representatives from the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and various European countries, including Spain, underscored their commitment to a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israel and Palestine in a meeting in Madrid.

"We met with representatives from Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the EU," Fidan wrote on X.

He said an increase in support for a two-state solution was observed during the meetings and that he also met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

0052 GMT — US Central Command commander visits Middle East to assess regional situation

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla visited the Middle East to consult with regional partners to assess the regional security situation.

Kurilla met with Jordan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and key members of his staff on Sept. 7-8 to discuss regional security concerns, CENTCOM said Friday.

Kurilla emphasised his appreciation for Jordan’s partnership toward regional security, and in particular for the Jordan Armed Forces’ leadership in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

2200 GMT — US, UK vow firm stand on Israel's security, Gaza truce deal

US President Joe Biden and UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer have reiterated their ironclad commitment to Israel's security, while calling for a ceasefire deal that they said will free the hostages and enable increased relief in Israel-blockaded Gaza, a White House statement said.

Both leaders called for the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also condemned Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea — raids that the Yemeni group says will stop when Israel ends its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

2022 GMT — In US, South Africa's top diplomat calls for solidarity with Palestine

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has called for global solidarity with Palestine.

"We continue to call on the collective conscience of the global community to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine… to call Israel to stop the genocide that is currently unfolding" in Gaza, Lamola said at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 53rd Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

"We will continue to do so, despite threats that come from across the globe, because we believe we are standing on principles," he added.

"The future of the world depends on the rule of law being protected by all nations," said Lamola, who is on his first trip to the US after being appointed in July.

He arrived in Washington on Thursday for a weeklong visit, amid reports that Israeli diplomats are lobbying US lawmakers to pressure South Africa into dropping its genocide case against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice.

