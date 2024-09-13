WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pope Francis slams Israeli strikes on Gaza schools as 'ugly'
Pope Francis says he speaks on phone with members of Catholic parish in Israel-besieged Gaza "every day" and "they tell me ugly things, difficult things".
Pope Francis slams Israeli strikes on Gaza schools as 'ugly'
Pope Francis hosts an urgent news conference aboard the Papal flight to Rome. / Photo: Reuters / Others
September 13, 2024

Pope Francis has decried the killing of Palestinian children in Israeli military strikes in besieged Gaza, calling bombings of schools, on the "presumption" of striking Hamas resistance fighters, "ugly".

Aboard the flight back to Rome from Singapore on Friday, the pontiff expressed doubt about an end to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

"I am sorry to have to say this," the pope said. "But I do not think that they are taking steps to make peace."

Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

He said he speaks on the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza "every day" and "they tell me ugly things, difficult things".

"Please, when you see the bodies of killed children, when you see that, under the presumption that some guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, this is ugly," the 87-year-old pontiff said.

"It is ugly."

RelatedWho will pro-Palestinian voters in US choose in upcoming election? And why?

Truce calls amid genocide

The pope, who has supported calls for a ceasefire in the conflict and for the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, said "sometimes I think it's a war that is too much, too much".

Since October 7, the Israeli military has reduced besieged Gaza to rubble, displaced almost all 2.4 million residents, killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 others.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

The United Nations says the war has left Gaza's economy "in ruins". Israel is accused of carrying out genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and occupied West Bank at the International Court of Justice.

Israel's top leaders are being pursued by the prosecutors of International Criminal Court, who are seeking arrest warrants for the war crimes in Gaza.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us