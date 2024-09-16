WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia says US 'playing with fire' after Trump assassination attempt
An apparent attempt to assassinate Trump has raised questions about how such a thing could have happened for the second time in as many months.
Russia says US 'playing with fire' after Trump assassination attempt
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned Washington after former US president Donald Trump assassination attempt linked to Ukraine.  / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2024

The Kremlin has said that the Ukrainian links of the alleged shooter in the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump showed that "playing with fire" had consequences.

"It is not us who should be thinking, it is the US intelligence services who should be thinking. In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in response to a question about what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on Trump.

The comment was a clear reference to the United States' support of Ukraine against Russia.

CNN, Fox News and the New York Times identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.

Three social media accounts bearing Routh's name suggest he was an avid supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The New York Times reported it had interviewed Routh in 2023 for an article about Americans who were volunteering to help the Ukraine war effort.

Routh told the Times he'd travelled to Ukraine and spent several months there in 2022 and was trying to recruit Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban to fight in Ukraine.

RelatedFresh assassination attempt on Trump sparks concerns over security lapses

Never served in Ukraine's military

Ryan Routh has never served in the Ukrainian army nor collaborated with the military in any capacity, according to Oleksandr Shahuri, a representative officer of the Foreigners Coordination Department of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, Routh has periodically contacted the international legion with what Shahuri described as “nonsensical ideas.” His plans and ideas can best be described as delusional.”

The Associated Press filmed Ryan Routh in April 2022 at a demonstration in Kiev’s Independence Square two months after Russia-Ukraine war began.

RelatedDonald Trump safe, reports of firing outside his golf course
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us