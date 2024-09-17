Following the latest news of several pagers used by Hezbollah militants exploding across Lebanon, interest has emerged in the predecessor of modern cellular phones.

A pager, or beeper, is a small, battery-operated radio receiver that triggers an alert (audible or vibrating) when it receives the proper signal.

It can display either a numeric message, such as a phone number, or a text message if it's an alphanumeric pager – for instance, ‘Call Home’.

Pagers were popular from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. However, by 2000s, smaller, more affordable cell phones with better battery life led most consumers to switch to cellular communication.

There are two main types of pagers: one-way pagers, which only receive messages, and two-way pagers, which can send and receive messages.

Pagers were frequently used in industries like healthcare, emergency services and by reporters due to their reliability.

Reliability, privacy features

Pagers, often seen as a relic of the past, continue to serve vital roles, particularly in situations where reliability and urgency are paramount.

Their dependability shines during emergencies when cell networks fail, providing a crucial backup for communication.

Unlike smartphones, pagers are built for critical communication, cutting through the noise of everyday alerts and ensuring that priority notifications are easy to spot.

In addition to reliability, pagers offer a unique set of privacy features.

Since they lack GPS or Bluetooth, they appeal to individuals who prefer to stay "off the grid" without the possibility of location tracking.

They also provide a way to avoid robocalls, as only select contacts typically have access to a pager number, making it an effective communication tool for important or time-sensitive matters.

This level of security, combined with their cost-effectiveness and ability to work in secure environments where cellphones are restricted, makes pagers a practical choice in many industries, from healthcare to high-security government settings.