TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye leads global drone exports, surpassing US and China
Report shows Türkiye accounted for 65 percent of drone sales, with China taking up 26 percent, and the US just eight percent since 2018.
Türkiye leads global drone exports, surpassing US and China
Experts describe Bayraktar drones as game-changers on the battlefield, with popularity extending beyond Asia and Africa to NATO and EU member states. / Photo: AA Archive
September 20, 2024

Türkiye has become the world's largest supplier of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), driven by the success of its drones in conflict zones such as Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Libya.

Data from the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) regarding the global market for military UAVs highlights Türkiye’s rise to the top owing to its strong performance in recent years.

The report notes that drone technology has become increasingly widespread over the past 30 years, with a growing number of state and non-state actors acquiring these capabilities.

According to CNAS data, China, Türkiye, and the US have made a combined total of 69 sales of armed military drones to 40 different nations since 2018.

Türkiye accounted for 65 percent of the sales, with China taking up 26 percent, and the US just eight percent.

China, for its part, reached its peak in drone sales in 2014, but by 2021, Türkiye cornered the market and became the world’s largest supplier.

The report attributes this to Turkish drones’ effectiveness in conflicts in Libya, Karabakh, and Ukraine.

Experts describe Bayraktar drones as game-changers on the battlefield, with popularity extending beyond Asia and Africa to NATO and EU member states.

Since September 2024, Bayraktar TB2 drones have been part of the inventories of six NATO countries and four EU nations, continuing to perform their missions successfully.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us