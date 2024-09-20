As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves at a rapid pace, the need for global governance has become increasingly urgent.

In a new report, released just before the upcoming Summit of the Future, a high-powered UN advisory body has called for the establishment of inclusive international institutions to regulate AI and ensure its benefits are shared equitably.

Summit of the Future will be convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address global issues such as conflict, climate crisis, artificial intelligence, and the need for UN reform.

Here are the key takeaways from the UN's latest push to govern AI for humanity:

1. Global AI governance is urgent

The UN advisory body has declared that global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) is "imperative" to ensure responsible development and regulation of this rapidly growing technology.

2. AI's transformative potential

The report highlights AI's ability to transform multiple sectors, from advancing science and driving economic growth to improving public health, agriculture, and energy efficiency.

3. Risks of ungoverned AI

Without proper governance, AI’s benefits could be concentrated in a few countries and corporations, while the technology could also lead to job disruption, autonomous weaponry, and heightened global security risks.

4. Human rights at the core

The advisory body calls for AI governance to be rooted in international law, particularly human rights law, ensuring that human rights are protected as AI develops globally.

5. Recommendations for new institutions

The group recommends forming new global institutions, including an international scientific panel to assess AI’s capabilities and risks, and a global dialogue on AI governance anchored in human rights principles.

6. Global AI fund and standards exchange

To close the gap between rich and poor nations, the report calls for a global AI fund and a "standards exchange" to promote technical compatibility across countries.

7. Global participation is limited

Of the 193 UN member nations, only seven are currently engaged in AI governance initiatives. Most notably, 118 countries from the Global South are missing from AI discussions entirely.

8. Regional AI governance frameworks

Noteworthy regional initiatives include the EU’s legal framework for AI and the G20’s recent guidelines calling for the ethical and transparent use of AI, with human oversight and respect for privacy and human rights laws.

9. Cautious optimism for AI’s future

While optimistic about AI's potential, the advisory body warns that optimism hinges on realistic assessments of AI risks and the current inadequacies in global governance structures.

10. No new AI agency (for now)

While the advisory body has not recommended the immediate creation of a UN agency for AI, they acknowledge that such an entity might be needed in the future, with continued study on the matter encouraged.

Guterres established the advisory body in October, emphasising the need for a coordinated global response to prevent artificial intelligence from becoming a dangerous, uncontrolled force.

The advisory group consists of 39 leading AI experts from 33 countries, selected from more than 2,000 candidates. Representing diverse regions and backgrounds, the members include individuals from government, the private sector, and civil society, all serving in their personal capacity.

On Thursday, Guterres praised the group’s efforts and fully endorsed their recommendations, which he described as a roadmap to enhance current initiatives and build an AI framework that is inclusive, adaptable, and effective for both the present and future.