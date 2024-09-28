WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel approves 'over 80' illegal settlement plans in West Bank, Jerusalem
Israel continues to expand its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem despite international objections.
Israel approves 'over 80' illegal settlement plans in West Bank, Jerusalem
These approvals include tens of thousands of settlement units, according to a report. / Photo: AP Archive
September 28, 2024

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has revealed that Israel has approved more than 80 illegal settlement plans in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the end of 2022.

These approvals include tens of thousands of settlement units, according to a report released on Saturday by the PLO’s National Bureau for the Defence of Land and Resistance of Settlements.

The report highlights a rapid and unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, facilitated by government decisions and military orders.

The Israeli army has reportedly created "buffer zones" around many of these settlements, encroaching on neighbouring Palestinian villages under the guise of providing security for settlers.

Israeli estimates indicate that more than 720,000 Israelis now live in illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

RelatedIsraeli settlers raid school in occupied West Bank

'Illegal' expansions

Settlement construction has accelerated significantly since Israel’s right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came to power in December 2022.

The international community, including the UN, considers these settlements illegal under international law.

The UN has repeatedly warned that continued settlement expansion threatens the viability of a two-state solution, a framework seen as key to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a significant legal development in July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories "illegal." The court called for the immediate evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Despite global condemnation and calls for a halt to settlement activity, Israel continues its expansion efforts, deepening tensions in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us