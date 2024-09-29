Sunday, September 29, 2024

1817 GMT — Israeli military prepares for ‘limited’ ground invasion in Lebanon, public broadcaster KAN has reported.

Meanwhile, At least 70 people were killed and 80 others injured in Sunday’s Israeli air attacks on various areas of Lebanon, according to an Anadolu tally confirmed through official sources including state media and the Health Ministry.

More updates 👇

1828 GMT — Israeli strikes kill second French national in Lebanon

A second French national has been killed in Lebanon, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday, as Israel carried out fresh strikes against what it says is the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in the country.

The announcement came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot flew into Beirut Sunday evening for talks with the authorities there and bringing humanitarian aid.

"We confirm the death of a second French national," said the foreign ministry statement, adding that they would release more details later.

1742 GMT — Israel's military chief of staff says of Hezbollah 'we need to keep hitting it hard'

Israel's military chief of staff has said that Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah had lost weapons, operatives and its leader in Israeli strikes and that Israel "needs to keep hitting it hard".

1712 GMT — Four killed in Israeli strikes on Yemen: ministry

Four people were killed and 29 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen, the Houthi-run health ministry has said in a statement.

1704 GMT — Israeli army claims '120 Hezbollah targets' hit in latest Lebanon strikes

The Israeli military has said evening it hit dozens more "Hezbollah" targets in Lebanon during a new barrage "a short while ago", as frequent cross-border air raids continued.

"During the intelligence-based strikes, the (air force) struck approximately 120 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory," a military statement said, adding that the targets included Hezbollah's infrastructure and "significant headquarters used by Hezbollah's different units".

1651 GMT — Opposition lawmaker Saar to join Israeli government, Netanyahu says

Israeli opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar is joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, Netanyahu has announced, in a move likely to strengthen the premier politically.

Saar, who has been one of Netanyahu's most vocal critics in the past few years, was due to serve as a minister without a portfolio and take a seat in the prime minister's security cabinet, Israeli television station N12 said.

Expanding the government will likely strengthen Netanyahu by making him less reliant on other members of his far-right coalition government.

1628 GMT — Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah head, US senator says

The bomb that Israel used to kill Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week was an American-made guided weapon, a US senator has said.

Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, said Israel used a 2,000-lb (900-kg) Mark 84 series bomb, during an interview with NBC. His statement marks the first US indication of what weapon had been used.

"We see more use of guided munitions, JDAMs, and we continue to provide those weapons," Kelly said, using an abbreviation that stands for Joint Direct Attack Munitions. "That 2,000-pound bomb that was used, that's a Mark 84 series bomb, to take out Nasrallah," he said.

1553 GMT — 21 people killed in Israeli attack on Baalbek-Hermel, Lebanon's Health Ministry says

An Israeli attack on the city of Baalbek-Hermel in eastern Lebanon killed 21 people and wounded 47 others, according to a preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry has said in a statement.

1519 GMT — Israel launches strikes on Houthis

Israel has launched strikes at Houthis in Yemen, marking a fresh exchange in another front of the regional conflict.

The Israeli military said in a statement that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports.

1516 GMT — 32 people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon's Health Ministry says

An Israeli attack on the city of Ain Deleb in southern Lebanon has killed 32 people and wounded 29 others, according to a preliminary toll, Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement.

1502 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis report Israeli air strikes on al Hudaida

Yemen’s Houthi group has reported Israeli air strikes on the western city of al Hudaida

The Houthi-run al Masirah television said the strike targeted a power plant in the city.

Footage posted on social media shows smoke rising from the area.

No details were yet available about injuries or damage.

1500 GMT — Pope slams 'immoral' use of force in Gaza and Lebanon

Pope Francis has slammed the "immoral" use of force in Lebanon and Gaza, amid ongoing Israeli strikes in both places.

"A country that acts this way with force, no matter the country, and that acts in such an excessive manner, (lends itself to) immoral actions," said Francis when asked about the consequences of Israeli air strikes on civilians aboard a flight back to Rome from Belgium.

"Defence must always be proportional to the attack. When this is not the case, a dominating tendency appears that goes beyond morality," the 87-year-old pontiff said in Italian.

1418 GMT — Around 17,000 children killed in Israeli war on Gaza, Palestinian authorities say

Around 17,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza since last October, according to local authorities.

"Around 25,973 Palestinian children now live in Gaza without one or both parents due to the Israeli aggression,” Ismail al-Thawabta, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told Anadolu.

He said at least 16,859 children, including 171 infants, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

1411 GMT — Hezbollah says launched 'rocket salvo' towards north Israeli town

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has said it targeted two north Israel locations including the town of Safed, an area it has fired at several times over the past week.

The Iran-backed group, whose leader Israel killed in an air strike on Friday, said its fighters launched a "rocket salvo" at Safed and a smaller location "in defence of Lebanon and its people and in response" to Israeli attacks on cities, villages and civilians.

1402 GMT — No stable future in Mideast without solving Palestinian issue: Palestine

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has said hat solving the Palestinian cause is the key to ensuring a secure and stable future in the Middle East.

"As long as Jerusalem remains occupied, with its sacred sites, history, and heritage under threat, the wars witnessed today will persist as they have for the past century," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"The only viable alternative is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

1348 GMT — US boosts air support and hikes troops' readiness to deploy for Middle East

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has authorised the military to reinforce its presence in the Middle East with "defenscive" air-support capabilities and put other forces on a heightened readiness status, the Pentagon said.

"(Austin) increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies," Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

The statement did not detail what new aircraft would be deploying to the region.

1335 GMT — Israel kills 14 medics in two days in Lebanon: ministry

Fourteen medics have been killed over the course of two days of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese health ministry has said in a statement.

1317 GMT — Israel kills over 800 people in Lebanon in one week

At least 816 people, including women and children, have been killed and 2,507 others injured in ongoing Israeli air strikes in Lebanon since Sept. 23, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has mounted massive air strikes against what it called "Hezbollah targets", in an escalation of a year of cross-border warfare between the two sides since last October.

According to figures compiled by Anadolu, at least 1,640 people have since been killed and 8,408 others injured.

The figure is likely to rise as the Israeli army continues to stage air strikes in various areas across Lebanon.

1256 GMT — Israeli strike kills senior figure in Lebanon's Jama'a Islamiya, sources say

An Israeli strike on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley has killed a senior figure in the Sunni Jama'a Islamiya group, Mohammad Dahrouj, two security sources have said.

The group has fired rockets on Israel over the past year and Israel has previously conducted strikes targeting other leading figures from the group.

1200 GMT — French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: ministry

France's foreign minister will travel to Lebanon on Sunday, his ministry has said, amid spiralling fears that the region could be headed toward an all-out war.

Jean-Noel Barrot will take off from Paris shortly, to land in Lebanon on Sunday evening to "exchange with the local authorities and bring French support, especially humanitarian", the foreign ministry said in a statement, as Israel continued a campaign of air strikes targeting Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

1145 GMT — Israel military claims to carry out more strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military has claimed it was carrying out fresh strikes targeting Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities and infrastructure sites in Lebanon.

"Over the last few hours, IDF (military) fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers directed toward Israeli territory, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure sites," the military claimed in a statement.

1142 GMT — At least four killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

At least four Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

The attack targeted the Umm al-Fahm School in the town of Beit Lahia, the sources said.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack, claiming that it targeted a Hamas command centre.

1137 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike

Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted some of the group's other senior figures including its chief Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

1125 GMT — Saudi Arabia warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ from Israeli military escalation in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has warned of “dangerous consequences” from Israel’s ongoing military escalation in Lebanon and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Addressing the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for preserving Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty per international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

“The absence of accountability and punishment despite Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and humanitarian law encourages further escalation,” he added.

1113 GMT — Israel kills nine more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll approaches 41,600

The Israeli army killed nine more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 41,595 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 96,251 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed nine people and injured 41 others in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1015 GMT — One million Lebanese displaced due to ongoing Israeli aggression

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his country could be witnessing its largest wave of displacement ever amid intense Israeli air strikes.

"It is the largest displacement movement that may have happened... in Lebanon," Mikati told reporters, after saying up to one million people could be displaced by the Israeli attacks.

1010 GMT — Italy says ready to send troops to UN for Palestinian state recognised by Israel

Italy is ready to send troops to the UN for the establishment of a Palestinian state recognised by Israel and recognising Israel.

In an interview with the newspaper Avvenire, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assessed the international issues in light of the recent situation in the region following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli army's bombardment on September 27.

0936 GMT — Israel says another Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut strike

The Israeli army claimed to have killed another Hezbollah commander in an air strike in the southern suburb of Beirut.

A military statement said Nabil Qaouk was killed in a strike on Saturday, describing him as the head of Hezbollah’s preventive security unit.

The Israeli army accused Qaouk of involvement in attacks against Israelis in recent days.

0930 GMT — Thousands rally across Australia calling for ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Thousands rallied across Australia, calling for an end to conflicts and an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

The fresh protests with one of the strongest turnouts in recent months took place after a week of military strikes on Lebanon that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Rallies were organised as part of a "National Day of Action for Gaza" by pro-Palestine groups in many cities and towns in the country.

0904 GMT — US reiterates highest travel warning for Lebanon

The US Department of State announced that the highest Level 4 travel warning for Lebanon remains in effect due to a "volatile and unpredictable security situation," directing family members of embassy staff and non-essential personnel to leave the country.

"Do not travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict," the statement said.

0830 GMT — Hezbollah leader's assassination by Israel constitutes 'major' escalation, says Pakistan

Pakistan condemned Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, calling the act a "reckless" escalation in an already volatile region.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East. Its unbridled attacks on civilian populations and disregard for international law have reached alarming levels," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

0730 GMT — Six Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on homes in Gaza

Six Palestinians were killed and several others injured as Israeli air strikes hit residential homes in multiple areas across Gaza, according to medical sources.

Medical personnel confirmed to Anadolu that an Israeli reconnaissance missile struck a house near the Al-Qassam cemetery in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing one person.

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that “several civilians were injured in an Israeli air strike that hit the Qashlan family home in the New Camp area, north of Nuseirat.”

0710 GMT — 11 killed in Israeli air strike on northeastern Lebanon amid escalation

At least 11 people were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the town of Ain in the Bekaa Valley in northeastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that six bodies were recovered from the rubble following the air strike, while rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve five more victims.

The air strike targeted a residential home in Ain, a town near Hermel, a region that has seen increased military activity amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

0700 GMT — Drone intercepted over Red Sea

The Israeli army claimed that one of its navy missile ships intercepted a drone approaching Israel's territory in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “Saar 4.5 missile ship successfully neutralised the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) outside Israel’s borders in the Red Sea.”

There was no further details on the origin of the drone or whether it was armed.

0637 GMT — Five rockets fired from Lebanon land in northern Israel

Five rockets launched from Lebanon landed in open areas near Lake Tiberias (the Sea of Galilee) in northern Israel, with no reports of casualties or damage, according to a report by daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli newspaper stated that rocket alert sirens were activated in the city of Tiberias and the southern Golan Heights, prompting residents to take cover.

The rockets ultimately fell in open, uninhabited areas, it added.

The Israeli army has not confirmed this latest rocket attack so far.

0610 GMT — 'Continued retribution' in Middle East will not bring peace, warns Australia

Australia on Sunday warned that "continued retribution" in the Middle East will not bring peace to the region, fearing that violence in Lebanon could escalate.

In an interview with Sky News, Canberra's top diplomat Penny Wong said she was concerned about escalating violence in Lebanon.

0545 GMT — Four people killed in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a civil defence centre operated by the Islamic Scout Association in the town of Tayr Debba in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s official news agency.

The Israeli army also carried out intense air strikes on Tyre, the southern towns of Kfarchouba and Kfar Kila, as well as Hermel and its surrounding areas in eastern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

2149 GMT — Russia urges Israel to abandon 'essentially terrorist methods of settling political scores'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Israel to abandon "essentially terrorist methods of settling political scores."

"Apparently, Israel wants to create a reason for the US to get involved in this war. And in order to create this reason, it has been provoking both Iran and Hezbollah. In this situation, Iranian leadership is behaving extremely responsibly," he said. "I don't think this is the right course, I am convinced that the bloodshed must be stopped."

Asked about Israel's willingness to implement UN Security Council resolutions, Lavrov said: "I do not see Israel's desire to carry out any peace plans."

2124 GMT — 'Might cannot replace justice': China demands independent Palestinian state in UN address

China reiterated its demand for an independent state of Palestine as it told the UN that powerful nations cannot replace justice through their strength.

Palestine is the "biggest wound" to human conscience, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 79th session of the General Assembly in New York.

"But might cannot replace justice," he said, while noting the war in besieged Gaza was causing more casualties each day, and fighting has started again in Lebanon.

"Palestine's long-held aspiration to establish an independent state should not be shunned anymore, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people should not be ignored anymore," said the Chinese foreign minister.

2116 GMT — Biden says 'it's time for ceasefire' in Lebanon

Asked by reporters if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable, US President Joe Biden said that it was time for a ceasefire.

"It's time for a ceasefire," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commenting on Hassan Nasrallah's killing, he said it was a "measure of justice."

2107 GMT — Indonesia demands global action on Palestinian rights

Indonesia highlighted its commitment to global issues, particularly the plight of Palestinians.

"Indonesia cannot, I repeat, cannot sit back and relax seeing the injustice that continues to be committed against the people of Palestine," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in her final address to the UN General Assembly.

She demanded international action against Israel's military actions, urging nations to recognise Palestine.

"The recognition of Palestine today is an investment that will yield a more peaceful, just, and human world tomorrow," she said, and announced Indonesia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for 2029 - 2030.

2056 GMT — Egypt signals full support for Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi informed Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Cairo's support for Beirut and directed the immediate deployment of aid during a telephone call, according to the Egyptian presidency.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's "full support for Lebanon and confirmed standing by its side during these critical circumstances, and rejecting attempts to jeopardise its security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity, stressing the need for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza," he said in a statement.

The Egyptian president "gave directives for the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon, in solidarity with its people, and affirmed Egypt's continued support for Lebanon at all levels."

2020 GMT — Israel kills 33, wounds nearly 200 in Lebanon

At least 33 people were killed and 195 injured in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run Health Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli warplanes continued air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Chya h, Borj al-Barajneh and parts of the Lylaki, as well as several towns in the south.

