Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid Tel Aviv's war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The attack started around 1645GMT on Tuesday, Iranian media said at least 400 missiles had been launched so far.

In a preliminary statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was in response to the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran last month. Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut on Friday along with Nilforoshan.

The guard corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more “crushing attacks.”

It further said the attack was being carried out with the support of the army and the Defence Ministry.

'Very few injuries'

Israeli military spokesman says very few injuries after the Iranian missile strike and that the public can exit bomb shelters.

Israel's military said they intercepted a large number of missiles fired by Iran at the country, the army spokesman said, adding that there were a few "hits" during the barrage.

"We have carried out a large number of interceptions. There were a few hits in the centre and other areas in the south of the country," Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

By firing a barrage of missiles at Israel, Iran has carried out a "legal, rational, and legitimate response" to Israel, Tehran's mission to the UN said on Tuesday.

"Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of Iran has been duly carried out," the mission said on X.

"Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime," the mission added.