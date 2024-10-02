United Nations, New York: Mongolia has been caught in the crossfire of the West's rivalry with Russia over Ukraine war, a senior Mongolian official has told TRT World, arguing that the Western nations did not consider geographical position of the East Asian nation before sanctioning Moscow.

"We have excellent relations with Ukraine, US, EU and our northern neighbour Russia, but we are being hit indirectly, and as a developing country it's very difficult," Odbayar Erdenetsogt, foreign policy advisor to Mongolia's president, told TRT World during the just concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Mongolia is the only country that is sandwiched between these two big powers (Russia and China) and our position is very unique," Erdenetsogt said, adding "We, as a landlocked country, have been put in a very difficult situation."

Erdenetsogt said Mongolia's land links with Europe and Asia is through Russia and China — countries, he said, Mongolia cannot bypass.

The Mongolian official said costs of basic items in his country have shot up and getting imports is taking time in the country heavily dependent on Russia and China for trade, energy and security.

Mongolia imports around 28 percent of its goods from Russia and relies entirely on the country’s oil products. It is greatly dependent on China’s commodities and Chinese ports and logistics link it to global trade.

"Every trade lead time is getting longer. We cannot transport things from the European Union through Russia because of the sanctions. We cannot make our payments on time. This is not fair. We would like to prosper just like any other nation," the president's advisor said, adding the world must understand "our difficulties".

Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar

"We understand that position that Mongolia is in, you know, sandwiched between two much larger neighbours, but we do think it’s important that they continue to support the rule of law around the world," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller sad at the time.

But the Mongolia official said his country, like many others, will continue to adopt a neutral stand on Ukraine war.

He said Putin's visit to Mongolia was not only an opportunity to commemorate the 85th anniversary of their joint victory during the Second World War, "but it was also at the same time to discuss peace."

"From the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, Mongolian position was very clear. Mongolia is not pro-invasion. Mongolia is not supporting any kind of violence in order to solve international problems or bilateral problems, " he said, adding during the talks of leaders of Mongolia and Russia, both sides also discussed Ukraine war and ways to end it.

"We called on behalf our friends in the European Union on behalf of our friends in the United States and all the countries standing for freedom and peace and stability that Russia needs to show leadership and demonstrate leadership in order to achieve global peace, global stability," he said.