Wednesday, October 2, 2024

1824 GMT –– Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi has warned Israel and Iran that the country will "defend itself with all its capabilities against any threat" after Iranian missiles fired at Israel breached the kingdom's airspace.

"Jordan will not be anyone's battlefield," Safadi said in a phone call with his British counterpart David Lammy, according to a ministry statement.

1836 GMT –– Israel imposes curfew in Hebron citing Jewish holidays: Palestinian activist

The Israeli army has imposed a curfew, effective until Sunday, in several Palestinian neighbourhoods in central Hebron in the southern West Bank, ahead of Jewish holidays.

"The occupation army closed several neighbourhoods at 6 p.m. (1500GMT) and announced the curfew," Arif Jaber, a member of the Hebron Defence Committee (NGO), told Anadolu.

"The army prevented people from walking in the streets and forced them to close their shops. Only those returning from work were allowed to reach their homes, but they were not allowed to leave."

1802 GMT –– Emergency Gulf ministerial meeting starts to discuss regional developments

Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Hadath TV has said an emergency Gulf countries ministerial meeting has started to discuss developments in the region.

1738 GMT –– US organises flight out of Beirut as Americans seek to leave Lebanon

The United States has organised a flight from Beirut to Istanbul to allow Americans to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Miller told a press briefing that around 7,000 US citizens in Lebanon had registered with the US government to receive information about leaving the country, although not all of those are looking for assistance to leave.

The flight on Wednesday had a capacity of about 300 and carried around 100 Americans and their family members, Miller said, adding Washington had been working with airlines since Saturday to make seats available to Americans on commercial flights.

1712 GMT –– Israel 'in middle of tough war': Netanyahu

In his first comments following the death of eight Israeli officers and soldiers in battles in southern Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv is in the "middle of a tough war."

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a video post on X. "We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran’s axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us," he added.

1659 GMT –– UN aims to start second round polio vaccinations in Gaza mid-October

The United Nations is making preparations to start in mid-October a second round of vaccinating some 640,000 children in Gaza against polio, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.

He said vitamin supplements would also be distributed during the vaccination campaign.

1648 GMT –– Iran 'not looking for war' with Israel: President Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian has insisted that Iran is "not looking for war" but pledged a stronger response if Israel retaliates for its missile attack.

"If it (Israel) wants to react, we will have a stronger response, this is what the Islamic Republic is committed to," Pezeshkian told a press conference in Qatar, adding: "We are not looking for war, it is Israel that forces us to react."

1641 GMT –– US does not support attack on Iran's nuclear sites: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that he does not support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites following strikes on Israel.

Biden also told reporters that there would be more sanctions imposed on Iran and said he would speak soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1633 GMT –– Qatar to continue mediation efforts to end Israeli war on Gaza

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has said that Doha will continue mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza amid a heightening of regional tensions.

In a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Qatari emir said Doha had warned of escalation in Lebanon since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

1623 GMT –– Hamas' armed wing claims responsibility for shooting attack in Tel Aviv

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has claimed responsibility for a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed at least seven people, the group said in a statement.

1601 GMT –– US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran

The Biden administration over the next few days will focus its engagements with the Israelis to try to align its perspectives on any potential response to the Iranian attack on Israel, US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell has said, describing the current situation in the Middle East as "a moment of peril".

"I think we recognise as important as a response of some kind should be, there is a recognition that the region is really on a knife's edge, and real concerns about an even broader escalation or a continuing one," said Campbell, speaking at a virtual event by DC-based think-tank Carnegie Endowment.

1559 GMT –– Israel kills three civilians in Syria

Three civilians have been killed, and others injured in Israeli aggression on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood in Damascus, the SANA news agency has reported.

1552 GMT –– Iran fired about 200 missiles: Isreali army

Israel's army chief has said that Iran had fired about 200 missiles on Israel the previous day, updating an earlier figure of 180 reported by the military.

"Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at the state of Israel yesterday," Herzi Halevi said in a statement. Iranian state TV had earlier said 200 missiles were fired at Israel.

1526 GMT –– France recommends French nationals resident in Iran leave temporarily

France's embassy in Iran has recommended that French nationals who are permanent residents in the country should leave temporarily once international air traffic resumes, because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The message from the embassy, which also urged French nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, is similar to messages given earlier this year when tensions increased between Iran and Israel.

1503 GMT –– Hezbollah destroyed three Israeli tanks with guided rockets in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah has said it had destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with guided rockets in the Lebanese border town of Maroun al Ras.

1438 GMT –– Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire: PM

Lebanon's prime minister Najib Mikati has said Lebanon was in need of a ceasefire to end intensified hostilities between Israel and the group Hezbollah, saying around 1.2 million across Lebanon had been displaced by Israeli attacks.

"Stop fighting. We don't need more blood. We don't need more destruction," Mikati said in a briefing organised by the American Task Force for Lebanon, a US-based lobby group. "There is an immediate need for a ceasefire," he added.

1436 GMT –– Eight Israeli soldiers dead in south Lebanon combat: military

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in south Lebanon, the Israeli military has said in a statement.

1418 GMT –– Raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."

"Time is running out," he told the council.

1401 GMT –– UK charter flight leaves Lebanon, more planned in coming days

A charter flight taking British citizens out of Lebanon has left the country, British foreign minister David Lammy has said, adding that more such flights were planned in the coming days.

"The first charter flight taking British nationals out of Lebanon has now departed," Lammy said in a post on X.

"We have arranged another flight for tomorrow, and further flights over the coming days for as long as there is demand and it is safe to do so."

1345 GMT –– Germany, France renew call for ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

German and French leaders have renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, following their meeting in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Middle East tensions and other international issues, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

1334 GMT –– Israeli army admits Iranian missiles hit airbases

The Israeli army has confirmed that missiles launched from Iran on Tuesday evening hit its airbases.

An unnamed Israeli military source told Anadolu that "airbases were damaged in the attacks."

Refusing to disclose the locations of bases, the source said: “If we mention where the strike occurred, the enemy will simply know which elements were hit.”

The military source reported no injuries in the attack.

1326 GMT –– Türkiye's communications chief slams Israel for targeting journalists

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israel for targeting journalists covering the war on Gaza and Lebanon, citing recent incidents involving Turkish media personnel.

Altun said journalists face threats not only from Israeli security forces but also from "Israeli occupiers posing as civilians."

He highlighted a recent incident where an Israeli civilian harassed a Turkish public broadcaster TRT team during a live broadcast in Tel Aviv, attempting to stop their coverage.

1233 GMT –– At least two Israeli soldiers killed, dozens injured in Lebanon

At least two Israeli soldiers have been killed and two dozen more injured in Lebanon as Hezbollah confirms first face-to-face fighting with Israeli forces in Odaisseh, according to TRT World.

TRT World correspondent Priyanka Navani has more details from Beirut.

1211 GMT –– Blasts near Israeli embassy likely caused by hand grenades: Danish police

Two blasts near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen were likely caused by hand grenades, a Danish police spokesperson has told a press conference.

1145 GMT –– Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike

A Lebanese soldier was injured in an Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

1115 GMT –– Houthi group claims attacking Israeli 'military targets' with cruise missiles

The Yemeni Houthi group has claimed attacking Israeli "military targets" with cruise missiles amid ongoing regional tensions as Israel escalates its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced attacking military targets "in the depth of the Zionist entity (Israel) with three Quds-5 cruise missiles."

The statement claimed that the missiles "successfully hit their target," but didn't specify when.

The Israeli authorities are yet to comment on the Houthi announcement.

1024 GMT –– Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops who 'infiltrated' south Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said its militants were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village, after it said earlier it had repelled an attempted infiltration elsewhere.

Hezbollah "is engaged in clashes with the Israeli enemy's soldiers who infiltrated the village of Maroun al-Ras from the east", the Iran-backed group said, adding that the clashes were "ongoing".

1022 GMT –– Palestinian officials say 51 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

Israel launched ground assaults and carried out airstrikes in a hard-hit city in southern Gaza overnight, killing at least 51 people, including women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.

Israel has continued striking across Gaza nearly a year after launching a brutal war on the Palestinian enclave, following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, even as attention has shifted to Lebanon and Iran.

1014 GMT –– China expresses concern over Middle East tension, urges powers to be “constructive”

China expressed deep concern over tension in the Middle East and opposes violation of Lebanon's sovereign rights, while calling for major global powers to play a constructive role to avoid tension escalation, its foreign ministry said.

The remarks came after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel, which vowed to retaliate, and after Israel expanded the presence of its troops on the ground in Lebanon opposing the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Failure in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza is the root cause of the tension, the ministry added, calling on all parties to achieve a "comprehensive and lasting" ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

0913 GMT –– Israel's ex-PM calls for destruction of Iran nuclear facilities after attack

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett called for a decisive strike to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities in the wake of the massive missile barrage fired by Tehran at Israel.

0850 GMT –– S Korea military aircraft ordered to bring back its citizens from war-hit areas of Mideast

South Korea ordered military aircraft to bring home South Koreans from regions affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

President Yoon Suk Yeol issued orders in an emergency meeting with senior officials on safety measures for Korean nationals in the region following Tuesday’s Iranian missile attack on Israel, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency,

"The president ordered the immediate dispatch of military transport aircraft to evacuate Korean nationals, saying the protection of our citizens in Israel and in the Middle East is a top priority," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon told a press briefing.

As of Wednesday, approximately 130 Korean nationals were in Lebanon, 110 in Iran, and 480 in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.

0804 GMT –– Hezbollah attacks Israeli army soldiers, sites in 4 areas in northern Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it targeted Israeli army soldiers, sites and artillery bunkers in four areas in northern Israel, amid ongoing cross-border airstrikes by Tel Aviv.

The group said it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Shtula and artillery bunkers in the south of the Kiryat Shmona settlement with rockets.

Separately, Hezbollah said it attacked an infantry force in the settlement of Misgav Am with rockets and artillery.

In another statement, it said it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the Shomera Barracks with a salvo of rockets.

0727 GMT –– Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas, medics say

Israeli military strikes across Gaza killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in southern Gaza, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio and Hamas media.

TRT World's correspondent in Khan Younis reports that the focus has shifted from the situation in Gaza to Iranian strikes on Israel and Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"During an Israeli incursion into southeastern Khan Younis, dozens of people were killed and injured. This happened as Israel attacks on tents in western Nusra refugee camp killed at least six people including an attack on an orphanage and a school in Gaza City," he said.

0439 GMT –– Hezbollah reports 1st direct clash with Israeli ground forces in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said that its fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force trying to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it inflicted losses on the Israeli force and forced it to retreat.

It marked the first reported direct clash between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces since Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

0352 GMT –– Bodies of 20 Palestinians recovered in Khan Younis

Bodies of 20 Palestinians were recovered after Israeli attacks on homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a medical source tells Anadolu news agency.

0341 GMT –– Pentagon chief tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart late on Tuesday, hours after Iran's missile attack on Israel following Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, and said Washington was "well-postured" to defend its interests in the Middle East.

"The Secretary (Austin) reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend US personnel, allies, and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations," the Pentagon said in a statement after Austin's call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

0300 GMT — Iran, Israel swap threats; Hezbollah repels Tel Aviv ground raid

Hezbollah has said it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to invade into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the group.

Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted "a large infantry force" in Misgav Am across the border with "rockets and artillery", as well as troop gatherings in three other locations, one with Burkan rockets.

In Iran, its chief of staff has vowed to hit infrastructure across Israel if its territory is attacked after Tehran fired around 200 missiles at its arch-foe, which is carrying out its war in besieged Gaza and striking Lebanon relentlessly.

The barrage "will be repeated with bigger intensity and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on state TV.

Bagheri said Tehran showed restraint after US and EU promised Gaza ceasefire following Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, adding "the situation was no longer tolerable" after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

0040 GMT –– Russia says US responsible for the escalation of tensions in the Middle East

Russia has said that the US is responsible for the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling the Biden administration’s efforts in the region "a complete failure."

Commenting on Iran's retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the latest White House statements on the matter "demonstrate complete helplessness in crisis resolution."

"The complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East. A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The White House's inarticulate statements demonstrate complete helplessness in resolving crises. The efforts of (US Secretary of State) Blinken have led to tens of thousands of victims and a stalemate," she said.

0025 GMT –– Israel launches new air strikes on Beirut

Israel again has launched air strikes in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Warplanes carried out strikes in several neighborhoods in southern Beirut, including Haret Hreik, Chyah, Choueifat, Er-Rouaiss and Jamous, according to an AnadoluAgency reporter. No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.

The strikes followed immediately after an ultimatum by the Israeli army to civilians to flee.

0010 GMT –– Israel kills 10 Palestinians in Gaza school bombardment

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on an institute in Gaza City that was providing shelter for displaced civilians, according to the Civil Defence Service.

The agency said five people lost their lives when Israeli forces struck Al-Amal Orphanage.

Five more people, including three children, were killed in a strike targeting the Muscat School in Gaza City, a medical source said.

Several other children were seriously wounded in the attack, according to the source. Witnesses said that civil defence teams were searching through the rubble for survivors.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities including schools, hospitals and places of worship amid its ongoing war on Gaza. Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

2220 GMT –– Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay for' missile strikes on Israel

IsraeliPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Iran's massive missile attack on Israel "a big mistake" and vowed to make Tehran "pay for it".

"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," said Netanyahu hours after the attack, and warned: "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."

In a separate statement, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was at the command and control centre monitoring the interception of Iranian missiles, also vowed to punish Iran for the attack.

"Iran has not learned a simple lesson — those who attack the state of Israel, pay a heavy price," he said in a statement issued by his office.

2205 GMT –– Israel orders residents of southern Beirut to flee, bombing begins

The Israeli military warned residents in southern Beirut to flee before launching its strikes on alleged Hezbollah sites in the Lebanese armed group's bastion.

"You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X, specifically mentioning the area of Haret Hreik in south Beirut. Minutes later, Israel began bombing the area.

2154 GMT –– Israel kills 55 people in Lebanon in 24 hours

Israeli strikes in several regions of Lebanon killed 55 people and wounded 156 in 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

Lebanon's disaster management agency had said earlier that 1,873 people had been killed since Israel and Hezbollah began trading cross-border fire after the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

2107 GMT –– Iran warns against any direct military intervention in support of Israel

Iran's armed forces have warned against any direct military intervention in support of Israel in response to Iran's missile attack.

"In the event of direct intervention by countries supporting the regime (Israel)... their centres and interests in the region will also face a powerful attack by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the armed forces said in a statement quoted by Fars news agency.

