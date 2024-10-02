WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia in complete control of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine: war bloggers
The town lies at the intersection of the eastern and southern battlefields, giving it added importance to supplying both sides' troops.
Russia in complete control of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine: war bloggers
Russian flags raised over buildings in Ukraine's embattled Vuhledar. / Photo: Social media via Reuters
October 2, 2024

Russian troops are in complete control of the town of Vuhledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently confirm those reports. The Russian Defence Ministry has not yet confirmed the town's capture.

On Tuesday, a regional Ukrainian official said Russian troops had reached the town's centre, a bastion on strategic high ground that has resisted Russian assaults for more than two years.

Russia said in 2022 it had annexed four Ukrainian regions - including Donetsk - a move Kiev and the West have rejected as illegal. Moscow sought to capture Vuhledar, a coal mining town with a pre-war population of around 14,000, as a key stepping stone to incorporating the entire Donetsk region into Russia.

RelatedRussia claims capture of two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region

The town lies at the intersection of the eastern and southern battlefields, giving it added importance to supplying both sides' troops.

Vuhledar also sits close to a railway line connecting Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to Ukraine's industrialised Donbass region, which comprises Donetsk and the eastern region of Luhansk, most of which Moscow controls.

The town has been devastated by repeated assaults. Images of Russian forces waving their flag on the roof of an administrative building on Tuesday in the centre showed a structure which had been reduced to rubble in parts and whose blackened windows had all been blown out.

RelatedAmnesty: Russian attacks could constitute war crimes
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us