Women in UK submarine forces face bullying, abuse by male colleagues: probe
An internal investigation revealed multiple incidents of abuse and harassment following allegations by former Lt. Sophie Brook of a "constant campaign of sexual bullying" that she had endured while in the service.
The report stated that there have been sanctions “up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy” against “several individuals.” / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 4, 2024

Women in the submarine forces in the UK's Royal Navy have suffered multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, including “at least” one report of rape, according to an internal investigation.

The heavily redacted report published on Friday arose from allegations by former Lt. Sophie Brook of a "constant campaign of sexual bullying" she had endured while in the service.

The head of the Royal Navy apologised to Brook personally as the investigation's findings were made public while praising her "courage" in coming forward.

Admiral Ben Key, who ordered the probe in 2022 after the allegations came to light, said the "investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable" behaviour.

"This is intolerable," he said. "Today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms. Brook and to any personnel — past or present — that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behaviour during their time in service. I am truly sorry.”

'Meaningful change'

Brook, who has since left the submarine service, said "multiple people" had contacted her with similar concerns after she first went public with her accusations.

After leaving the Royal Navy in early 2022, Brook was subsequently given a suspended jail sentence for sharing in an email sensitive information about her experience in the submarine service.

The report stated that there have been sanctions "up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy" against "several individuals."

In a statement provided to Sky News, Brook said she “remains concerned about the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change."

"I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the Armed Forces," she said.

Women make up about 10 percent of full-time Royal Navy personnel and have been eligible to serve on submarines since 2011, with the first women joining three years later.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
