Shehroze Kashif: Youngest Pakistani to climb 14 peaks over 8,000 metres
He is the second Pakistani to do that following renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who achieved the feat last week.
Hailing from the northeastern city of Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistani to scale Mount Everest. / Photo: AP Archive
October 9, 2024

Pakistan’s 22-year-old Shehroz Kashif has become the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).

Kashif successfully reached the summit of the 8,027-metre (27,221-foot) Shishapangma peak, located in Nepal on early Wednesday morning, completing his journey of climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body.

‘The Broad Boy’

Hailing from the northeastern city of Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistani to scale Mount Everest.

Among them, Samina Baig is the only woman climber to achieve the feat in 2013.

The son of a local businessman, Kashif started climbing at the age of 11, gradually scaling peaks ranging from 3,000 metres to 8,000 metres before ascending Mount Everest and K2.

In 2013, he scaled the 3,885-metre (12,746-foot) Makra Peak, situated in Pakistan's northwestern Mansehra district, while just 11 years old.

His 2019 expedition to the 8,047-metre (26,401-foot) Broad Peak, located in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, earned him the title "The Broad Boy."

SOURCE:AA
