Türkiye has sent two ships to Lebanon to evacuate 2,000 Turkish citizens amid rising tensions in the region, the country's ambassador to Beirut said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ali Baris Ulusoy said that Turkish citizens have requested evacuation due to the deteriorating security situation caused by Israel's growing attacks on Lebanon in recent weeks.

"Today, two ships belonging to the Turkish Navy are arriving at the Port of Beirut. These ships, with a capacity to carry 2,000 people, will pick up our citizens and take them to the Port of Mersin," Ulusoy added on Wednesday.

Arrangements have also been made to help the evacuated Turkish citizens with their needs, he said.

There are around 13,000-14,000 Turkish citizens in Lebanon, with 2,000 citizens having applied for evacuation so far, he said.

On X, the Turkish Embassy in Beirut also said "preparations are underway" to organise flights to evacuate Turkish citizens wishing to leave Lebanon by air rather than by sea.

The ships arriving from Türkiye are also carrying 300 tons of humanitarian aid, said Ulusoy.

The two ships reached Lebanon, the National Defence Ministry later announced. Two ships were assigned the task of evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid, while four were assigned the task of escort and protection.

'Worrisome' situation

“The 300 tons of humanitarian aid material in our ships that have reached Beirut will be delivered to the friendly people of Lebanon. In the evacuation mission, primarily for our citizens, but also the citizens of foreign countries who request aid from our state, they will be safely evacuated from Lebanon,” said Ulusoy.

On September 25, Türkiye delivered to Lebanon around 30 tons of aid, including medicines and food, he said, stressing that the Turkish state aid agency, the Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), is also working "very actively" in the country.

Many countries have sent assistance to Lebanon during these challenging times, he said, adding that Türkiye is one of the countries that has sent the most so far.

Calling the situation in Lebanon "worrisome," he said: "The deterioration of the security environment has been felt across all parts of Lebanon, especially since mid-September."

A total of one million people have been displaced due to Israeli assaults on Lebanon, Ulusoy said, adding: "This is a serious problem for a country the size of Lebanon."

"The Turkish government is working to address this humanitarian crisis," he said.