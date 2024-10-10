WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Stop worrying about Trump': NATO chief to allies
After a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London, NATO Chief Mark Rutte allays fears about Donald Trump's possible re-election to the White House.
'Stop worrying about Trump': NATO chief to allies
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 10, 2024

NATO chief Mark Rutte urged allies to stop fretting about Donald Trump's possible return to the White House, saying the former leader understood what was at stake in the Ukraine war.

A former Dutch prime minister and staunch Ukraine supporter who took the Atlantic alliance's reins early this month, Rutte was in London for a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I know that he understands completely and agrees with me that this fight in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine, it's also about the safety and the future security of the United States. He knows this," Rutte said of Trump after Thursday's meeting.

"So, really, stop worrying about a Trump presidency."

'I'm not worried'

Some NATO members fear a reduced US commitment to European security and an end to military support for Ukraine if the aid-sceptic Republican wins the presidential election on November 5.

On the campaign trail, Trump has threatened not to protect NATO members who do not spend enough on defence and promised a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Rutte had already dismissed the fears surrounding a possible Trump win when he took over as NATO secretary general.

"I'm not worried. I know both candidates very well. I worked for four years with Donald Trump," Rutte said then, addressing concerns over the impact the US vote could have on the alliance.

RelatedNew NATO chief says he sees 'eye to eye' with Türkiye on counterterrorism
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us