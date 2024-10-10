WORLD
3 MIN READ
Election fever rises as Obama backs Harris while Trump pushes America First
On the campaign trail, both Harris and Trump are employing signature strategies to position themselves as preferred candidate nationwide, particularly targeting battleground states with unwavering resolve.
Election fever rises as Obama backs Harris while Trump pushes America First
President Obama continues to wield significant influence within the Democratic Party. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
October 10, 2024

Former US president Barack Obama is planning to support to Kamala Harris' campaign in the must-win swing state of Pennsylvania, as Democrats fight to move the dial against Donald Trump just weeks before Election Day.

America's first Black president is set to lead a rally in the steel city of Pittsburgh on Thursday, his first stop on a tour of battleground states, to urge people to cast early votes for November's election.

Harris was in Nevada for a town hall on Thursday and heads to Arizona on Friday to reach out to Latino voters. But the White House said she had also taken part in a virtual briefing on deadly Hurricane Milton, which crashed into Florida overnight.

Former president and Republican candidate Trump stepped up his criticisms of Harris and President Joe Biden over their response to the hurricane.

"Hopefully on January 20 you're going to have somebody who's really going to help you," Trump said in a video message to the people of Florida, where he lives.

RelatedTrump vs. Harris: Different styles, same US foreign policy playbook?

Obama says 'all hands on deck'

Democrats are hoping Obama, who was in the White House from 2009 to 2017 before Trump's term, could give Harris a boost in a race that remains neck-and-neck.

Despite an initial surge in the polls after she dramatically replaced Biden as Democratic nominee in July, and a reported $1 billion in fundraising, Harris and Trump are still effectively tied nationwide and in swing states.

"President Obama believes this is an all hands on deck moment which is why he'll be doing everything he can to help elect Vice President Harris," his office said.

Democrats have historically favored early voting over Republicans.

Trump has, meanwhile, repeatedly attributed his 2020 defeat by Biden to the use of mail-in ballots.

Obama remains hugely influential in the Democratic Party and quickly endorsed Harris, 59, after Biden ended his reelection bid.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us