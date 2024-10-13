WORLD
Israel suffers $53 million in damage from Iranian missile attack — report
The attack has caused the largest damage incurred by a single missile attack on Israel since its war on Gaza.
Iran fired around 180 missiles at Israel, which it said was in retaliation for the recent assassinations. / Photo: AA
October 13, 2024

Iranian October 1 missile attack on Israel has caused extensive damage worth around $53 million, according to Israeli media.

The Oct. 1 attack has caused estimated damage between $40 to $53 million, said Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday, citing property tax data.

“This was the largest damage caused by a single missile attack on Israel since its war on Gaza,” it added.

According to the newspaper, around 10 locations sustained damage in the Iranian missile attack, including several military bases.

No injuries, however, were reported, except the death of a Palestinian near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho after being hit by shrapnel from an interceptor missile.

Iran fired around 180 missiles at Israel, which it said was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Israel has vowed a military response to the Iranian attack.

