Hamas politburo chief Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza, Israel's government and the country's army have confirmed.

"After completing the process of identifying the body, it can be confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was eliminated," the Israeli military said in a statement on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz claimed Sinwar’s killing would "create the possibility to immediately release the hostages".

The confirmation came hours after two of Israel's broadcasters, KAN and N12 News cited Israeli officials as saying Sinwar was killed.

However, there was no official confirmation from Hamas.

The Israeli military earlier said it was checking the possibility that it killed Sinwar through a DNA test following an offensive in Gaza that it said had targeted three Palestinian resistance fighters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Gaza war had not ended with the killing of Sinwar, while calling on resistance group to free hostages.

Sinwar was named leader of Hamas following the assassination of former political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's Tehran in July.

Sinwar was the most wanted Hamas leader by Israel, with Tel Aviv accusing him of masterminding the October 7 cross-border attack last year by the group which prompted Israel to launch a devastating military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 45,000 people, according to local health authorities.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

The Israeli military said there were no signs that hostages had been present in the building where the three were killed.

Western leaders react to the killing

Several leaders form the West were quick to react to the confirmation with most asking Hamas to lay arms and return the hostages.

US President Joe Biden hailed the killing of Sinwar as "good day" for the world, saying it also removed a key obstacle to a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said the killing of Sinwar “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza".

The United States is going to try to push forward a proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages after the death of Sinwar, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Over the past few weeks, there have been no negotiations for an end to the war because Sinwar has refused to negotiate," Miller said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the release of "all hostages" held by Hamas in Gaza after the announcement.

Germany's foreign minister urged Hamas to release all its hostages and lay down its weapons.

Families of Israeli hostages fear for captives

Families of Israeli hostages taken captive to Gaza by Hamas expressed fear their loved ones are in greater danger after Israeli troops killed Sinwar.

So far, 117 hostages have returned home alive, including four released at the start of the Gaza war, 105 mostly women, children and foreigners returned last November during a brief truce with Hamas, and eight rescued by the military.

Thirty-seven were brought back dead. That leaves 101 hostages still in Gaza by Israeli tallies, at least half of whom Israeli authorities believe are still alive.

Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of Israeli American hostage Omer, said it was critical that all efforts focus on returning those held by Hamas. They called on the Israeli and US governments to "act swiftly and do whatever is needed to reach a deal with the captors".

"Sinwar, who was described as a major obstacle to a deal, is no longer alive," they said in a statement.

"We are at an inflection point where the goals set for the war with Gaza have been achieved, all but the release of the hostages."

In Tel Aviv's so-called Hostages Square, which has become the focal point for protests against the government by families and supporters frustrated at limited progress in returning them, there was unease at what happens next.

"I feel a bit numb ... I have a deep concern for the hostages, and it's very difficult to find faith and hope," said Anat Ron Kandle, a Tel Aviv resident who survived the October 7 Hamas attacks.

"The man responsible for the massacre is dead ... I'm not sure what does it mean about our hostages and their safety and how many of them are still alive? And I'm very deeply, deeply concerned with it."