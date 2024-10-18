Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te insisted that the island's determination to defend its sovereignty "will not change", as he praised troops and coast guard personnel for their response to China's latest military drills.

Beijing sent a record number of military aircraft as well as warships and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan in the fourth major round of major drills in just over two years.

Taiwan deployed "appropriate forces" and put outlying islands on heightened alert in response to the exercises, which Beijing said were a "stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces".

On Friday, Lai visited air force, navy and coast guard facilities in northern Taiwan to thank personnel for "fully defending national security".

"Our determination to protect national sovereignty will not change," Lai said at a coast guard division near the capital.

"Our Coast Guard colleagues' determination to stabilise the society and ease the public mind... will not change. Our determination to protect fishing rights will not change."

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing has ramped up military pressure on Taipei in recent years, sending warplanes and other military aircraft while its ships maintain a near-constant presence around the island's waters.

Related Tensions surge as China launches new military drills around Taiwan