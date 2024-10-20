Israeli military's shelling of two schools in northern Gaza and Gaza City was confirmation of Tel Aviv's plans to displace Palestinians, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

"The renewed aggression of the occupation against the Abu Hussein School, which shelters displaced people in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, with indiscriminate artillery shelling just two days after committing a massacre there, along with the bombing of another school in western Gaza City, confirms the occupation's plan to displace our people through killing and committing horrific massacres," the Palestinian group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas urged Arab and Muslim countries to "bear their historical responsibilities in supporting the steadfastness of our people and stopping the Zionist genocide that will have serious repercussions threatening the peace of the region and its regional security".

It further confirmed that no humanitarian aid has entered northern Gaza in more than two weeks, particularly the Jabalia refugee camp, as well as the surrounding residential areas, amid Israel's ongoing attacks in the area.

Related Hayya or Meshaal: Who will be the next Hamas leader after Sinwar?

"The reality is that very limited and minimal aid is entering only Gaza City, which is also a disaster zone in need of assistance," it said.

Hamas urged Arab and international media outlets to "expose this Zionist media disinformation and its false propaganda regarding the entry of aid into Gaza".

At least seven Palestinians, including women and children, were killed Saturday in an Israeli air strike targeting the United Nations Relief Works Agency-run Asma school in western Gaza, which was providing shelter to displaced families.

Israel has killed more than 42,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas. It killed the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.